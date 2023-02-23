Royce Woods is passionate about promoting diversity and community development.

As Evans Bank's chief diversity, inclusion and community development officer, he gets to make an impact in those areas through his work. Woods joined Evans in 2020, after past roles in Buffalo with Mayor Byron Brown and what was then called the Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center.

Through the East Side Avenues initiative, which Evans supports, Woods teaches commercial property owners about the nuances of that kind of development.

Woods talked about making headway in workplace diversity, and where the best ideas for community development come from:

Q: Is Evans making progress with its diversity, equity and inclusion work?

A: I think we're making tremendous progress, given the size of our company.

This is not something new to Evans Bank – we launched it a couple of years ago. Over the last year, we've really worked diligently to diversify where we're trying to find talent. That's requiring a lot of external partnerships with a lot of community organizations, to supply leads into the bank. That's a priority for myself and our employee experience team.

Q: What does the region as a whole have to do to build a more diverse and inclusive workforce?

A: Workforce development. Continuing to identify diverse talent and provide opportunities for individuals to grow and foster.

Something I think we're doing really well over the last year and a half is, our employee experience team has started evaluating a lot of our recruitment practices, evaluating the way we're posting jobs, the requirements for those jobs and developing a lot of internal training programs, in an effort to grow diverse talent.

Q: Should others in the region follow that example?

A: I would say more specifically the financial service industry. If you look at the region, there's areas within the region that are doing it very well. You have Northland Workforce Training Center. The manufacturing industry, I think, kind of spearheaded it for us regionally. I think from a banking and finance perspective, it's now our turn, and we're matching a lot of those programs.

Q: Do you feel like underserved communities in the region are finally starting to get more attention?

A: I've seen tremendous progress in the six years I've been in Buffalo, specifically on the East Side of Buffalo, within other low- to moderate-income communities. I think a lot of that is driven by the spearhead which is the public investment. But as the bank, we are the convener. We are typically the financial provider, releasing the capital.

But we need to have that collaborative approach. We're doing that in many of our communities now. It's that collaborative approach that kind of keeps the momentum going. We need the boots on the ground in regards to the local community-based nonprofits that really tell us what the needs are there, so we can work with the public sector and make sure the funding gets to where it needs to be.

Q: Do you believe there's greater awareness of what's lacking in investment in East Buffalo since the shootings at Tops?

A: To be honest, I feel like there was a high level of awareness prior to 5/14 of what the East Side of Buffalo needed. I think what changed after the Jefferson massacre was really the resources that became available to do it. I know as a community bank, the city of Buffalo, the state of New York – they were working diligently for the last decade-plus to get resources into those communities.

What I learned in my time in the public sector was just how long of a timeline it takes to get some of these projects through. What you're seeing come to fruition started getting worked on in 2014, 2015, 2016.

So I'm really excited for the coming years to see a lot of these projects that we've been working on over the last couple of years come to fruition.

Q: What type of community development has the greatest impact?

A: From a strategy standpoint, I think the concentrated effort works most efficiently. As far as the type of projects, you really get down to the grassroots and evaluate the community needs.

In East Buffalo, it's small business support, entrepreneurship support along the major corridors – the Jeffersons, the Fillmores, the Baileys and the Michigans, which you're starting to see.

And then the massive need for housing: more affordable housing, senior housing. A sweet spot that we're working on is the infill housing, single-family home development [on Adams Street].

Q: You teach commercial property owners through East Side Avenues. What does that prepare them for?

A: We're going into Year 3. We've graduated dozens of African American commercial property owners on Buffalo's East Side. These individuals made investment into our region during a period when economically it didn't make sense – purchasing significant commercial properties in the late '90s and early 2000s during a time of serious blight.

The program really teaches them the ins and outs of commercial development. At the conclusion of the program, they are provided financial assistance from [Empire State Development] through the state to complete the project, and really puts the emphasis on the private sector and the banks to fill that gap.

We're starting to see dozens of these graduates complete projects on the East Side. It's something that I think in the coming years, we're going to see tremendous change in the fabric of the community. Because you have people from the community rebuilding their own community.

Q: More broadly, how can banks foster community development?

A: This community development work takes everybody. It's been really encouraging to see some of our greatest competitors in some regard reach out to us with us a collaborative approach to how we can solve this together.

I think there's a great example of that within Home HeadQuarters, a Syracuse-based nonprofit that provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers and first-time home repairs.

We partnered with KeyBank and M&T, all of which provided $1 million each to raise a $3 million support fund for Home HeadQuarters to open up a Buffalo regional office. They're now active within our community. They're deploying that capital to members of our community that needs it most.