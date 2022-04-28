Evans Bank sees greater inroads in Rochester

Evans Bank finally has a chance to make a bigger splash in the Rochester market, and the results are encouraging, said David J. Nasca, president and CEO of the Amherst-based bank.

With the loosening of Covid-related restrictions, Evans employees have been able to get out and meet clients and prospects in the Rochester area, he said. Nasca expects roughly 35% of the bank's commercial loan production to come from that market this year.

Evans finished acquiring Fairport Savings Bank in May 2020, not long after the pandemic struck the economy and disrupted business activity. The deal marked an expansion of Evans' branch network beyond Western New York.

"Overall, our commercial business has been performing well as we leverage recently added talent across our footprint, and our Rochester market efforts are gaining traction," Nasca said.

Evans in the first quarter reported record commercial loan closings of $109 million, and also has a strong loan pipeline, he said.

Evans in the first quarter reported net income of $4.7 million, down slightly from $4.9 million a year ago.

Matt Glynn

