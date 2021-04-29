Evans Bank seeing signs of economic recovery

Evans Bank's first quarter results were another indicator of an economy moving toward recovery.

Evans reported net income of $4.9 million in the first quarter, compared to $204,000 a year ago, when its results were dragged down by merger expenses and a large provision for loan losses.

"I think we're in a good posture to begin benefiting from the return of the economy," President and CEO David J. Nasca said. "That's the way we feel."

The bank during the quarter scaled back its provision for loan losses to just $313,000 from nearly $3 million a year ago. Meanwhile, Evans had record-high loan originations, 15% of which came from the Rochester market, said John Connerton, chief financial officer.

"We're starting to see traction there," Connerton said.

Evans recently reopened its branch at Lafayette Square after closing the downtown location for a few months during the pandemic.

"We're starting to see traffic and we're starting to see activity again, and it was important for us to be there when folks came back," Nasca said.

Matt Glynn

