Evans Bank posts $6 million profit in fourth quarter

Evans Bank capped an eventful 2020 with a $6 million profit in the fourth quarter, up from $3.7 million a year ago.

The Amherst-based bank's results were boosted by Evans' acquisition of Fairport Savings Bank earlier in the year.

For the full year, Evans reported profits of $11.2 million, compared to $17 million in 2019. Higher loan loss provisions – to create a financial cushion against loans potentially going bad – and $6 million in expenses related to acquiring Fairport Savings contributed to the drop in net income.

"The results are not maybe financially what we planned for due to the impact of the (loan loss reserve) that we took related to the environment," said David J. Nasca, Evans' president and CEO. "But I'm super proud of the team, their flexibility, their resiliency and their commitment to Evans and our clients."

During 2020, which was Evans' centennial, the bank acquired Fairport Savings and Benefit Brokers of WNY, sold its former administrative offices in Hamburg and moved into its new headquarters in Amherst.

Evans said its participation in the Paycheck Protection Program last year added nearly 1,000 new commercial customers.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.