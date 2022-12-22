Evacuations ordered at Hoover Beach as crews prepare for 'a recipe for the perfect storm'

The Town of Hamburg ordered mandatory evacuations of homes at Hoover Beach in advance the major winter storm that will bring a rapid rise in water levels at Lake Erie.

Residents were told to be out of their homes by 8 p.m. Thursday. The storm will bring wind and blizzard conditions to the area, starting Friday.

"Just when you think it couldn't get any worse, it does," said Sean Crotty, Hamburg emergency manager. "It really is a recipe for the perfect storm for them."

Residents are finding places to stay with relatives or booking hotel rooms.

"No one's taking any chances," said Hank Kleinfelder of Midshore Drive. "You can't put first responders at risk."

Hoover Beach has felt the brunt of storms in recent years, with winds whipping waves that have pushed some houses off their foundations, or spray from the waves covering houses in ice.

Kleinfelder said residents have learned from prior storms, but this one is expected to be larger than any of them.

"It's just too stressful to hear all the waves hit," he said.

Authorities are worried about the winds pushing lake waters to the eastern end in a seiche, combined with wind gusts up to 70 mph.

"There will be some coastal erosion, for sure," Crotty said.