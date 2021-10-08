Eva Hassett, fixture in immigrant services, fired by International Institute

Eva Hassett stood at a podium Sept. 2 to help lead a fundraising drive for Afghan evacuees.

What she didn't know at the time was that a vote to remove her as executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo had occurred days earlier.

Hassett, a fixture among those in the city's refugee and immigrant support organizations, learned of her firing that evening from the board of directors. The board remained silent about Hassett's removal three weeks later when announcing the appointment of an interim executive director and a search for a permanent replacement.

During Hassett's 12 years at the International Institute, she became a prominent advocate on behalf of immigrants and refugees coming to Buffalo.

Myron Glick, CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, called Hassett's departure "a real loss to our community."

"Eva was a tireless advocate on behalf of the immigrant and refugee communities here in Buffalo, and her stellar work leading the International Institute all these years was much appreciated," Glick said.

Hassett declined to be interviewed.