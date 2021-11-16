Ethics panel rescinds lucrative Cuomo book deal approval

The book, capitalizing on Cuomo’s national fame during the early months of the Covid pandemic, was criticized as a self-congratulatory effort to profit on his name recognition.

Cuomo also heavily promoted sales of the book through national TV and other media outlets, helping him earn $5.1 million. In the ethics request last year, Cuomo’s counsel described the 2020 book as a “continuation” of a previous memoir he wrote. That 2014 book, “All Things Popular," made Cuomo $783,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Cuomo has also agreed that the book would be “unrelated” to his official duties as governor.

Crown Publishing halted promotion and further copies of the book following the mounting allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed a number of women, which eventually led to his resignation.

The JCOPE vote Tuesday means Cuomo would have to reapply to the full board for approval, a dicey venture for the ex-governor. If denied by the board, or if Cuomo does not apply again, the state could seek to impose fines on him or force him to pay back to his publisher at least some of the profits he made.

The Cuomo administration in the past insisted that no state resources were used to help Cuomo, and that staff who did provide him assistance did so on their own personal time.