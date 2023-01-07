Estranged daughter remembers parents found dead in tent in blizzard aftermath

Kairi Locklyn Wilder of Texas City, Texas, had been estranged from her parents in Buffalo – Stephen D. Guard and Kristi Johnson – for about a decade, only speaking to them intermittently over those years.

But then she heard from the former foster parents of her half-siblings, who offered their condolences about her parents. Wilder had no idea what had happened and called the morgue at the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office. That's when she learned that her parents' bodies had been found in a tent in the backyard of a West Side house.

Wilder, 23, said she was told their bodies were found together.

"They were in a tent and, from my understanding, they had a cord running, a heater, TV, microwave, according to the officers that were at the scene. At least, that's what they told me," Wilder told The Buffalo News in a phone interview.

"And the person who was allowing them to stay in their backyard left the house to get away from the storm and, I'm guessing, the power just knocked out and they eventually died of hypothermia," she added.

Guard was 55, and Johnson would have turned 44 on New Year's Day.

Their deaths are among at least 43 related to the blizzard in Erie County. One additional death has been reported in Niagara County.

Of the first 37 deaths confirmed by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, 17 people were found outside, and four in vehicles. Nine died from having no heat in their home, four from a cardiac event while shoveling or snowblowing and three from a delay in emergency response.

Buffalo police received a call about the bodies on the afternoon of Jan. 3, police said. The couple was soon located in a tent in a yard off of Normal Avenue, near Connecticut Street.

The remains were taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office. On Friday, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced via Twitter the death of a woman who was found in a tent. He did not mention the man.

Wilder announced the sad news about her parents on the Buffalo Blizzard 2022 Facebook page that had become a lifeline through the storm and continues to connect people needing help in the blizzard's aftermath. Wilder was seeking help trying to find her parents' belongings.

"They were homeless and moved around a lot and I’m simply trying to find our photo albums that could be out there," she wrote.

Wilder described to The News that the couple faced many challenges, which, in part, accounted for her estrangement from them.

"Biologically, Steve is my stepdad," she said, adding that the couple had been together for her entire life and had three children together.

The current placement of her younger half-siblings in foster care, in a roundabout way, is what led to Wilder to finding out about the deaths of Guard and Johnson.

"One of their previous placements reached out to me asking about the kids and saying that she's sorry for my loss," Wilder said.

"Up until that point, I hadn't heard anything. So, from that moment, I called the morgue and confirmed that they were there," she added.

She said Guard grew up in Buffalo, while her mother was raised in Olean and Syracuse before moving to Buffalo at age 17.

"You know, they had a reputation, but they had such big hearts, and I know Steve always fought for his kids, and he raised me like I was his own at one point," Wilder said.

GoFundMe pages were established for both Johnson and Guard by other members of their family to help defray funeral costs.

In the one set up for Guard, he is described as having been a father of four and the youngest of 10 siblings. Guard also was described as a diehard fan of both the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.

In the GoFundMe page set up for Johnson, she also was described as a diehard Sabres fan who loved Mickey Mouse, as well.

"They were just such kind, loving people, and I know that they didn't do the obvious things to escape and get away from the storm because they were trying to prove that they could make it, you know," Wilder said.

"My mom got lost," Wilder added. "She got lost in life and I always prayed for her, but I know that she's no longer suffering, at least."