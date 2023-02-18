The search for an escaped sex offender who has ties to Western New York has ended.

Christopher Luke, 42, surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service in Boston, Mass., at about 6 p.m. Friday, said Charles Salina, the U.S. marshal for the Western District of New York.

Luke on Dec. 28 failed to report to a residential recovery program in Lake Charles, La., kicking off a search for a man who was serving a sentence from a conviction more than a decade ago for sexual exploitation of minors and engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday announced it was seeking the public's help in locating Luke, who still has friends and family in the Buffalo area and was believed to have potentially returned to Western New York.

WNY man gets 20 years for role in international child porn ring A Town of Tonawanda man linked to what federal authorities described as an international criminal network dedicted to the sexual exploitation of children and the dissemination of graphic images of children, was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison. Christopher Luke, 31, was sentenced by a federal judge in Shreveport, La., on his recent conviction for engaging in a

Luke was arrested in his Tonawanda home on March 30, 2011, by agents of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations as one of 72 members of a child pornography electronic bulletin board.

In August 2011, the U.S. attorney general announced that the arrest of Luke and other suspects involved the largest prosecution of a child exploitation network in the country. The suspects distributed graphic images of children being sexually abused, the prosecutors said.

Luke was sentenced in October 2011 by a federal judge in Louisiana to 20 years in prison.