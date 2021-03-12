 Skip to main content
Error means not enough Covid-19 vaccines at Fredonia clinic for those with appointments
Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 vaccines are being distributed throughout the region. An error on Friday led to a shortage at a clinic in Fredonia.

 James P. McCoy

Some people who had scheduled appointment for vaccines at a clinic in Fredonia today won't be getting those shots, the Chautauqua County Health Department announced Friday morning.

"Due to an issue with the NYS website, there were more appointments provided for the clinic today in Fredonia than are actually available," an emailed statement from the county health department said.

The error seems to involve anyone who obtained an appointment after 10 p.m. Thursday.

"Only individuals who secured appointments before 10 p.m. last night will actually have an appointment," the health department said.

The statement did not say what arrangements might be made for people who thought they would be able to get a vaccine today.

Maki Becker

