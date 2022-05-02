Erosion of shoreline at Wendt Beach has neighbors nervous

When Marianne Gehen's family moved into a Shell Road house next to Wendt Beach on Lake Erie in 1966, the home's retaining wall was even with the bluff.

But erosion has pushed the bluff dozens of feet back. Severe storms in recent years have sent waves crashing into shore, undermining the sandy bluff in the park.

Neighbors on Shell Road, a narrow dirt road abutting the park on its southern end, are worried that soon the bank will be washed away, leaving the park and nearby homes at the mercy of the elements.

"Once it's gone, it's gone," Gehen said.

Neighbors have reached out to Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

During the storm of Oct. 31, 2019, large boulders that had been protecting the shoreline washed out, according to John and Catherine Abramowksi. The couple sent a letter to Poloncarz.

"Since the loss of these vital boulders, the shoreline has eroded at least 15 feet in total, including the loss of several trees that were rooting the ridge in place," they wrote in their letter.

During harsh storms, the lake splashes up from the park, hitting Gehen's house at the end of Shell Road, she said.

"When the lake levels were at a more normal level, we didn't really see this kind of stuff," she said. "I'm used to seeing some damage. These last three years have been progressively worse and worse."

There also was flooding where Shell, a private road, meets Old Lakeshore Road. Neighbors blame that on the county's failure to maintain the woods, with downed trees and debris falling into a small creek. County crews clear the debris as soon as possible after storms, a county spokesman said.

Eight seasonal and year-round houses are on the private road.

"I'm not looking for any big project for the county to do here at my end," Gehen said, but she added, "I think that by not doing anything, we're really posing a safety issue."

“Unfortunately, this isn’t just a Wendt Beach issue. Over the past few years, likely due to climate change, an increase in frequency and severity of windstorm-driven lake seiches has led to significant flooding and erosion issues up and down the Lake Erie shoreline," said Mark Cornell, deputy commissioner of Erie County Parks.

He said Erie County is managing federal disasters totaling more than $1 million at Times Beach Nature Preserve and Isle View Park caused by the 2019 Halloween storm.

But the storms keep coming.

"With the lake levels getting higher and the storms we had in the fall, the trees are toppling now one after the other," said Abramowski, who owns a seasonal home on the road.

He estimates waves at 8 to 9 feet crashing into the shore during storms.

"In order to weather these storms and other climate change-driven impacts in the future, it is going to take a tremendous amount of planning and resources," Cornell said.

While dealing with the effect of storms and protecting the shore, the county also plans to spend $6 million in federal stimulus funds to restore the Wendt Mansion and stables at the park.

