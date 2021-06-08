Erik Brady: With time on her hands and a story to tell, Sue Buyer finds a book in The News

As it happens, giving up her days on the slopes is how she came to write her novel.

“I had time on my hands in the winter, and I thought, ‘Well, maybe I should write a book.’ ”

The story begins when a dead newborn is found inside a plastic pumpkin in the woods of Cattaraugus County. An editor sends Silver to the scene, but only because he has no other reporters in the office at the moment, and only because a male photographer (with snow tires) can drive. That’s how it was then, Buyer says. Women were not sent to crime scenes or accidents.

She remembers one New Year's Eve at The News when all the male reporters were off. She and two other women were in the newsroom when word arrived of a plane crash an hour or so from Buffalo. She heard the city editor call a reporter at home and tell him, “ ‘You have to come in. I’ve got no one here.’ ”

A version of that is replicated in the book. But make no mistake: Sue Buyer is hardly a no one – then or now.

She graduated from Vassar College in 1947 and took a job as a secretary at the University at Buffalo Law School. One day her boss saw her at her desk eating lunch, reading a book, and talking on the phone, all at the same time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month