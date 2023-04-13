WASHINGTON – Mark Russell's family and friends bade him goodbye on Wednesday in the most Mark Russell way they could: with music, merriment, love and laughter.

He died on March 30, at 90, in his adopted hometown of Washington, where he rose to fame as a piano-playing political satirist. His original hometown of Buffalo was mentioned often at the services at Annunciation Catholic Church, in a Washington neighborhood known as Embassy Row. There Russell was acclaimed for his love of God, family and country. And beef on weck.

The program noted that memorial gifts could be made in Russell's name to any of four organizations. Three are from Western New York: Jamestown's National Comedy Center, the Chautauqua Institution and Buffalo's Canisius High School. The other one is Ford's Theatre in Washington. (When Russell gave shows there, he always began by bowing to the darkened box where President Lincoln was shot.)

Dan Ruskin, Russell's brother, played a prelude on a star-spangled piano near the altar as mourners filed in for Mass. One of Ruskin's selections, "Happy Days Are Here Again," seemed doubly apt. Unofficial anthem of Franklin D. Roosevelt's presidential campaigns, it was by Jack Yellen, the Buffalo-raised lyricist.

Mass began at 11 a.m. sharp. (Timing is everything in comedy.) The prayer of the faithful offered blessings to the good people of Washington, Buffalo and Chautauqua. The church swelled with beautiful music, including "Panis Angelicus," by Cesar Frank, and "Ave Maria," by Franz Schubert. And then Russell's children offered eulogies that showed they have inherited his comic chops.

Monica Bernadette Russell Welch told about a day when she was a baby and her father took her at lunchtime to the Carroll Arms hotel, where he was performing at the time. He put her down on a lunch table in her infant carrier. Just then, "a jovial old lobbyist sauntered over and spilled his entire martini all over me," she said. "My father always told people I was the original Beltway baby: I was baptized ... in gin ... by a lobbyist.”

Laughter rang to the rafters. It is a sound these Russells know well.

"I often had people ask, 'Your dad makes fun of the country – he must not be a real American,' " John Perry Russell said, adding that he always assured these misguided souls that no one was prouder to be an American than his father, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Matthew Ward Russell said that when all the other kids were watching Sesame Street and Mr. Rogers, "I was already hooked on McNeil-Lehrer." He said his first lunchbox was a PBS tote bag. "And I think I was the only kid at school with a poster of Judy Woodruff in his locker.” He glanced out at the congregation. "Oh, hi, Judy."

Al Hunt, Woodruff's husband, was there, too. So were Chris Matthews, Gordon Barnes and Maureen Orth. (She is a Vanity Fair writer and widow of Tim Russert, Buffalo's other great gift to Washington.)

At the end of the 90-minute Mass, a Marine bugler played taps. The recessional song was "The Marine Corps Hymn." Mourners filing out were diverted from the front doors and directed to turn left. There, in the hallway to the reception hall, bow-tied bartenders offered the mourners glasses of wine, setting an unofficial world record for fastest pivot from pain to party.

Heaping plates of food greeted the churchgoers. Framed photos of Russell stood on a reception-hall piano. There he was with Bob Hope, and the pope – John Paul II – and as a boy sitting at the family piano. Other photos of Russell were taped to the hall's walls. In several, he is smoking cigars under this Mark Twain quote: "If heaven has no cigars, I shall not go there."

Stories got told. Laughter filled the air. It was, after all, the order of the day. Not long before, though, we'd all had a good cry. This came during Monica's eulogy.

"When I was a little girl, and going to bed, he always said, 'I'll dream about you, and you dream about me.' And that was the last thing I said to him before he went to sleep for the last time.”

She paused.

"So I have to say it one more time, Dad: 'You dream about me. And I'll dream about you.' "