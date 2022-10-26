Erik Brady: With 'one stinkin' shot,' Frank Corcoran made history for Canisius and achieved hoops immortality

Once upon a time, Frank Corcoran made a basket that put the madness in March.

Canisius, the little college that could, was playing North Carolina State in the first round of the 1956 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The game at Madison Square Garden was tied through three overtimes. Then, with time running out in the fourth, Corcoran swished an 18-foot jump shot from the right wing.

Canisius 79, NC State 78.

Francis X. Corcoran Sr. died on Oct. 15 at age 88; he had end-stage dementia. The X stands for Xavier, though it might as well have been for X marks the spot: His shot forged the first great upset of a tournament that by now is defined by its roster of great upsets. If only it had it come during the TV age, his jumper would live on in the montages of March. As it is, his one shining moment came 30 years before the song.

NC State entered the tournament ranked No. 2 in the nation, meaning it was a No. 1 seed of its time. (Seeding wouldn’t begin until 1979.) And Corcoran’s shot, like David’s, took down Goliath in one fell swoop.

The Wolfpack really did have a Goliath in Ronnie Shavlik, an All-America center who stood 6-8; he had 25 points that night. Hank Nowak of the Golden Griffins played all 60 minutes and scored 29. (He would go on to be a longtime Buffalo congressman.) Johnny McCarthy added 16. (He would go on to win an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics and coach the Buffalo Braves.) Bob Kelly had 14. (He was Corcoran’s dear friend since their high school days in Philadelphia.)

Kathleen Doherty, Corcoran’s daughter, says her father told the story of The Shot many hundreds of times over the years. “He loved to tell it,” she says. “He could give the whole play-by-play.”

It goes like this: NC State led, 78-77, with 14 seconds left in the fourth overtime. That’s when Kelly fouled John Maglio, who stepped to the line for a one-and-one — and missed. Dave Markey ripped down the rebound for the Griffs and sent an outlet pass to Jim McCarthy at midcourt. He quickly passed to Corcoran near the top of the key. Corcoran took one dribble and uncorked a one-handed jump shot with six seconds left.

Swish.

NC State hastily inbounded the ball under Canisius pressure but could not get off so much as a desperation shot. The Canisius crowd swarmed the court. And thus ended the longest game in men’s NCAA Tournament history, equaled but once since. (Saint Joseph’s, coached by future Braves coach Jack Ramsay, beat Utah in four overtimes in 1961.)

As it happens, I spoke with Corcoran in 2003 when Canisius was celebrating its 100th season of men’s basketball.

“I took that last shot because I wanted us to have time for a rebound if I missed,” Corcoran told me. “If I’d had time to think about what that shot meant I probably would have air-balled it. But it went through and I can still hear the crowd. It wasn’t a cheer, it was more like a gasp — like the crowd couldn’t believe what it was seeing.”

Corcoran’s mother didn’t see it at all: She had left her seat to pace the Garden corridor and pray the rosary.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Her son was never shy about shooting. He was the team’s sixth man and sometimes his friends would bet beers on how long it would take him to fire up a shot after coming off the bench; the winning wager was often under 20 seconds.

That night at the Garden, in his lucky No. 13, he took only one other shot from the field, and missed it. He made both of his free throws. And then came the shot heard round the world — or at least around the Little Three and the ACC.

“Basketball is a funny game,” NC State coach Everett Case said glumly afterward. “You never know.”

The news clippings from his playing days style Frank Corcoran as Fran, though only his mother and the sportswriters ever called him that. His Jesuit teachers at Canisius called him Francis. And his teammates and classmates mostly called him Corky.

Corcoran lived much of his life’s back nine in Pinehurst, N.C. — 75 miles from NC State — where he was a member at Pinehurst Resort, frequent home of the U.S. Open. His golfing buddies there gave him yet one more nickname:

Swish.

Two years after college, Corcoran went to a friend’s wedding in Philadelphia and met a flight attendant there named Nan O’Connor. As luck would have it, she was from Buffalo. They married a year later. He was a salesman for a dairy company until Jim McCarthy — who had the assist on The Shot — suggested that Corcoran work on Wall Street instead. Chalk up another assist for McCarthy: Corky had a successful career in institutional equity sales as he and Nan raised their five children in Upper Montclair, N.J. (Kathleen, Class of 1988, and Patrick, Class of 1992, would follow their father to Canisius.)

Francis X. Corcoran Jr. played youth hockey in the 1970s. Once, when his team was playing in a tournament in New Jersey against top teams from across the country, his father called sportscaster Bill Mazer at New York’s WNEW-TV to ask if he would come to cover it. As it happens, Mazer had called the NC State game for Buffalo’s WGR Radio — and went completely hoarse during the third overtime.

“Mazer came out and did a story on the tournament and he interviewed my dad, with me standing next to him in my hockey uniform,” Frank Jr. says. “Mazer told the story of the four-overtime game and then the camera zoomed in on my dad and — I’ll never forget it — Mazer said, ‘Here is the face of a hero.’ My dad was really embarrassed by that, but it was a nice embarrassed.”

Through the years Frank and Nan often got back to Buffalo for her family reunions and his college reunions. There was one story that Corky particularly loved to tell his old teammates. It was about the time that he and Kelly sat at the bar at the Park Meadow only a couple of months after the game at the Garden. Kelly had been a starter and a star at Canisius; they called him the Cop. Corcoran had come off the bench to put out fires; they called him the Fireman. And Corcoran already understood that history would long remember his forever jumper.

“One stinkin’ shot,” Corcoran recalled telling Kelly. “I made one stinkin’ shot and they’ll always remember me.”

Just then a patron walked in. “Corky, great shot!” the man called out. “Barkeep, get Corky a beer — and get one for his friend, too.”

Corcoran looked at Kelly and said, ‘Bob, it’s just starting.’ ”

Those 1955-56 Golden Griffins are the college’s Forever Team. Alas, we are losing them. Kelly died in 2009, Johnny McCarthy in 2020, Jim McCarthy in April — and Francis X. Corcoran Sr. this month. They’ll celebrate his life on Friday morning at St. Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, N.C.

Corky let fly The Shot on a March night of madness 66 years ago. Ah, but at Canisius they say they can still see that ball rotating gorgeously across time, like the earth on its axis.

Swish.