WASHINGTON, D.C. — John O’Donnell lost his sight over many years to retinitis pigmentosa. He never lost sight of the things that matter, though. And running, for him, is one of those things.

He ran on historically great cross-country teams more than 50 years ago at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. Today, at 69, he is an assistant cross-country coach at Jackson-Reed High School, in Washington.

At the end of each season, O’Donnell gathers members of his girls’ and boys’ teams for an unusual ritual he calls the Big Stick Throw. The students, one by one, take his white cane and throw it as far as they can.

“People ask me, ‘Is that even appropriate?’ ” head coach Tia Clemmons says. “And I say, ‘Listen, it’s his idea, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.’ ”

The latest Big Stick Throw came on a blustery November day at a park across the street from Jackson-Reed. The venue was Washington, but the vibe was all Buffalo.

O’Donnell arrived at the park in tweedy coat and jaunty cap, as if stepping out of a Dublin pub. He blew his whistle twice and the students came in close to hear him lay out the day’s ground rules: The girl and boy with the longest throws would be declared the winners and take home a book of poetry signed by their teammates and coaches.

“There are only two winners,” O’Donnell announced gruffly. “The rest of you are ignominious losers.”

The students smiled at this provocation. They knew what was coming: O’Donnell named “ignominious” as the word of the day. He often offers one before practice.

“Normally I say, ‘No trash talking,’ ” he told the competitors. “But today trash talking is not only tolerated, it is encouraged.”

He introduced four guests: Bill O’Brian, his former St. Joe’s teammate, who lives in nearby Arlington, Va.; Jay Leary, his St. Joe’s classmate, who lives in nearby Annapolis, Md.; Al Cantello, coach emeritus of the men’s cross-country team at the U.S. Naval Academy; and, um, me, a contributing columnist for The Buffalo News.

O'Donnell opened the Big Stick Throw with the ceremonial first toss — and the first trash: “Hey, Erik Brady, if your name was Tom Brady, you still couldn’t throw it as far as me.”

Leary served as referee, marking off the distance of each throw. This was only fitting, given that his late father, Jim Leary, was a noted college basketball official in Buffalo in the heyday of the Little Three.

Cantello offered the students tips on how to throw the Big Stick. This was also fitting, given that he threw the javelin for the United States at the 1960 Olympic Games, in Rome, and then coached cross country at Navy for 55 years. Who else on God’s green earth is more qualified to tell distance runners how to throw?

“Remember to issue a primal scream at the moment of release,” O’Donnell advised the throwers. The girls’ competition began, and hoots and hollers filled the chill air. The boys came next. Both teams won their league titles last fall, and this laugh-filled event served as a valedictory for their championship seasons.

St. Joe’s won many such championships under the late Bob Ivory. These days O’Donnell channels his old coach, right down to the mock-gruff exterior.

Teddy Roosevelt, the president inaugurated in Buffalo, famously said: “Speak softly, and carry a big stick.” O’Donnell speaks gruffly, and carries a Big Stick.

“Coach O’D, he’s such a softy, let me tell you,” coach Clemmons says. “He plays it like a tough guy, but the kids know his heart.”

O’Donnell wasn’t a star runner on those starry St. Joe’s teams of yore, but no one worked harder. Now he gives of his time the way Ivory once did. A while back, O’Donnell donated money to endow the St. Joe’s coaching position for track and cross country in Ivory’s name.

How much of Ivory is in O’Donnell’s coaching?

“He’s the only coach I ever had. It’s all in me. I think about him all the time when I’m out here.”

O’Donnell earned a bachelor's degree in history at SUNY Fredonia and a master’s in industrial and labor relations at Cornell University. He worked over the years for the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Labor Relations Board. He retired in 2009 when his eyesight, failing for decades, worsened still more. A year or so later, he began as a volunteer coach at Woodrow Wilson High School, recently renamed Jackson-Reed.

“I don’t know how much actual coaching I do,” O’Donnell says. “I can’t do as much as I could if I was sighted, in terms of something as simple as holding a stopwatch or talking to the kids about their form.”

Ah, but he can help them learn to pay attention, stay organized, balance academics with sport — and how to try hard, perhaps fail, and come back again. “Those are all the things you can learn from a sport like this,” he says.

The St. Joe’s cross-country teams of O’Donnell’s era had big stars, including Brian Quinn, Alex and Eric Trammell, Dan Hurley, and the late Walt Joller, who would go on to run for Cantello at Navy. They were great runners all, O’Donnell says.

“I wasn’t,” he says. “But one of the things I learned is you’re not good at everything, but if you’re going to be in it, you do the best you can.”

O’Donnell ran marathons for years, until he couldn’t anymore. He ran for the love of running. It’s nice to finish first, but it’s also nice to finish. He learned this at St. Joe’s, and now teaches it at Jackson-Reed.

So how in the world did he think up the Big Stick Throw?

“I don’t have a good answer for that,” he says. “I just dreamed it up somehow.”

O’Donnell figures he’s been staging it for five or six years. The first time, his white cane got stuck in a tree.

“We had to get it down,” he says, “or I wasn’t getting home.”

On this day, late last fall, the runners lined up and hurled the Big Stick with all of their might. Lily Leber, a sophomore, won the girls’ throw. Oscar Stomberg, a senior — The Stumper, as O’Donnell calls him — won the boys’ throw, while shoeless. (It wasn’t strategy; he just worried his Sketchers might fly off in the effort.)

“He’s really fun,” Leber says of O’Donnell. “He gives us motivational speeches a lot. And he listens to us.”

“We really love him,” Stomberg says.

“They do more for me,” O’Donnell says, “than I do for them.”

A few days after the Big Stick Throw, in a wry email to friends, O’Donnell recounted another successful staging of it.

“I wonder if Cantello, seeing The Stumper remove his shoes, thought back to the Rome Olympics where Ethiopian Abebe Bikila took off his shoes and ran to the gold medal in the Marathon,” O’Donnell wrote. “I tend to think of The Stumper’s barefoot throw on the same level of athletic achievement.”

That is how he writes, in the tall-tale tradition of Mark Twain’s “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.”

Twain loved the Niagara River when he lived in Buffalo some 150 years ago. O’Donnell, too, loves rivers, and the small, hardcover book he bestowed on the winners is called “River Poems.” He asks each winner to pick a poem to read aloud to the group.

Leber’s selection likened water running under river ice to human emotions running under the surface. Her teammates applauded warmly. They are used to this. One runner regularly reads a poem before practice, a custom that O’Donnell inaugurated a few years ago. Read, then run — poetry in motion.

“He’s been such a gem for us,” Clemmons says. “We are happy and honored and blessed to have him as part of our program.”

O’Donnell is a past president of the Washington Running Club and still has the angular body of a runner, though these days he’s gone from long runs to long walks. He comes to practices at Jackson-Reed by Metro, Washington’s subway system. One or another of his runners meets him at the station and walks him to campus, five minutes away.

O’Donnell was on the Metro, going home from the Big Stick Throw, when he happened upon Stomberg, who will graduate this year. O’Donnell wrote about their exchange in that email to friends.

“I dispensed a thought that only an old man can impart to a young man,” he wrote. “They call graduation ‘commencement.’ Commence means ‘begin.’ You might wonder why graduation feels like an end but is called ‘commencement.’ You are just starting.”

And then O’Donnell told the lad about all the new experiences out there waiting for him: college, a career, and many more chances to run.

“You might have had some disappointments this fall, but that’s part of our sport,” O’Donnell told him. “Think about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The chimes sounded to signal the opening of the subway doors, and Stomberg scooted off for home, carrying his newly inscribed book of poetry.

“I hope he takes my words to heart,” O’Donnell wrote. “It’s the best part of being a coach.”