Erik Brady: With border reopening, a Fort Erie couple is cleaning up cottages and cleaning up

The border reopens one week from today. You don’t have to remind Scott and Nicole Burnside. They are the busiest couple on either side of the Niagara River these days.
“Oh, yeah, we’re busy,” he said. “But that’s a good thing, right?”
They own N.F.L. Cleaning Services, in Fort Erie, Ont., though they clean houses, not stadiums.
The Burnsides have been inundated with calls since Canada announced its new border rules last month. Americans who own cottages in Canada have not set foot inside them for nearly two years. The cottagers are afraid that by now the mice are playing pinochle under the kitchen table, and they are desperate for someone to deep-clean their summer homes before the border reopens.
“We get calls every day,” Burnside said by phone from his home in Fort Erie. “Most of it we can’t take on.” The jobs are too many, the time too short.
“I’m kind of glad it’s raining,” he said on Sunday. “I was supposed to do power washing today, and I’m tired. It’s been nonstop for weeks now.”
Burnside, 55, was born in Fort Erie and grew up at Waverly Beach. His family ran the old Burnside Bakery, on Jarvis Street. They sold more baked goods in the summertime, when the Americans arrived. That’s life in a border town.
He began working at Fort Erie Race Track as a teenager in the 1980s. His future wife worked as a waitress at the Cherry Hill Club, in Ridgeway. She would hear American club members talk about needing someone to clean their summer homes. One day she offered to do it herself.
Soon she had customers clamoring for her services, so she quit Cherry Hill and went into cleaning full-time. When the Ontario Jockey Club cut back on jobs at Fort Erie, it gave employees a chance to work at its other tracks. Burnside did not want to live anywhere else. So he joined his wife’s cleaning company, and they have been at it ever since.
Burnside’s wife named her business N.F.L. Cleaning Services for the initials in her maiden name: Nicole Francoise Larocque. She didn’t make the connection to that other little business stateside with those same initials.
“She’s a French Canadian girl,” her husband said. “She didn’t know very much about football.”
Burnside does. He’s a big fan. The Buffalo Bills are his second-favorite football team — behind the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who play in the Canadian Football League just a few fly patterns up the Queen Elizabeth Way.
He comes from a football family. His father took him to a few Bills games growing up, but they mostly went to Tiger-Cats games. His son James played high school football at Lakeshore Catholic, in Port Colborne, before a broken hand cut short his college career for the University of Guelph Gryphons.
“I do enjoy watching my Bills,” Burnside said. “It’s kind of hard not to be a Bills fan living where we live. During their glory years, with all the near misses, I was a big, big fan. And I’m really getting turned onto them again with Josh Allen.”
This week N.F.L. Cleaning Services is going to scrub down Brady Hall, a cousin-shared cottage that has been in our family for more than 100 years. When it came time to pay half of the fee in advance, we sent the money by a service that requires the payee to answer a question of the payer’s choosing.
My cousin Chris came up with a cute question: What is the name of the football team in Hamilton? You get only three tries. And somehow Burnside struck out.
So we came up with a new question, and N.F.L. Cleaning got its money. But how in the name of Bernie Faloney (quarterback of the powerhouse Tiger-Cats of yore) did Scott Burnside miss the first question?
“I was trying to figure it out,” he said. “I tried ‘Tiger Cats.’ I tried ‘Ticats.’ Then I thought maybe you meant the black-and-yellow. I was even thinking ‘Oskee Wee Wee.’ ”
That’s the century-old cheer in Hamilton: “Oskee Wee Wee/ Oskee Waa Waa/ Holy Mackinaw/ Tigers … eat ’em raw!”
No, it was nothing so quirky as that. The answer was simply this: Tiger-Cats.