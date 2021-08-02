Erik Brady: With border reopening, a Fort Erie couple is cleaning up cottages and cleaning up

“I do enjoy watching my Bills,” Burnside said. “It’s kind of hard not to be a Bills fan living where we live. During their glory years, with all the near misses, I was a big, big fan. And I’m really getting turned onto them again with Josh Allen.”

This week N.F.L. Cleaning Services is going to scrub down Brady Hall, a cousin-shared cottage that has been in our family for more than 100 years. When it came time to pay half of the fee in advance, we sent the money by a service that requires the payee to answer a question of the payer’s choosing.

My cousin Chris came up with a cute question: What is the name of the football team in Hamilton? You get only three tries. And somehow Burnside struck out.

So we came up with a new question, and N.F.L. Cleaning got its money. But how in the name of Bernie Faloney (quarterback of the powerhouse Tiger-Cats of yore) did Scott Burnside miss the first question?

“I was trying to figure it out,” he said. “I tried ‘Tiger Cats.’ I tried ‘Ticats.’ Then I thought maybe you meant the black-and-yellow. I was even thinking ‘Oskee Wee Wee.’ ”

That’s the century-old cheer in Hamilton: “Oskee Wee Wee/ Oskee Waa Waa/ Holy Mackinaw/ Tigers … eat ’em raw!”