Erik Brady: Whether it was on the violin or at shortstop, Eddie Basinski could flat out play

Basinski would later say he thought the coach had cut him partly because he wore glasses but mostly because he played violin in the school orchestra. “The music department would be furious” if he had made the team, Basinski figured. That’s when he took to playing serious baseball on his own with a group of friends, who included Warren Spahn, the future Hall of Fame pitcher.

“I had something going for me in baseball,” Basinski once told the author Craig Allen Cleve. “I was quick on my feet. I could leap. I had long arms. I thought this is it for me. There isn’t any other way. For me, it was trying to find some way to gain some sort of recognition, so I wasn’t just one of those Polish punks over there from Kaisertown in Buffalo.”

Basinski played tennis and ran cross-country at the University of Buffalo because it had no baseball team at the time. He was busy outside of school, too: As a freshman, he played violin as last chair for the Buffalo Symphony Orchestra, according to his SABR biography, which says that by his junior year “he had challenged and outplayed 40 other violinists to become a concertmaster.”