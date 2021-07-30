Erik Brady: When the wedding options include New York and LA, the answer is obvious: Buffalo

“I feel very connected to Lake Erie,” she says. “I can trace my ancestry through the lake. My great-grandfather worked at the granary. I can practically see it from my grandmother’s lawn. And so I just love the intimacy of that and the family lineage. I love that everyone knows each other and supports each other, and that is so important to have at a wedding. When you take those sacred vows, it is important that you are surrounded by that kind of energy.”

New York and Los Angeles are great American cities, of course, but Buffalo has something they don’t.

“For me, New York and LA, those cities are so huge and so anonymous,” Courtney says. “And for me, a wedding should have intimacy and warmth and friendliness. In LA and New York, sometimes it can be hard to get to know your neighbors. Whereas here in Buffalo, my aunt and family, they know all their neighbors. They have known them since they were little. Mr. Hoffman, the guy who is in charge of the reception, he was a pallbearer at my grandfather’s funeral.”

The wedding was supposed to be last summer, but Covid got in the way. In April 2020, just as the world was coming to terms with the pandemic, the New Yorker ran Courtney's “Quarantine Conversation Starters.” Some samples: