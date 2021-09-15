Erik Brady: When the family patriarch was Stan Barron, sports is a way of life that spans generations

Bruce Barron is a stats maven from way back. He logged onto MLB.com in July to look up some statistics. When he happened upon the site’s featured game of the day, he watched it on his computer.

This was unusual because he hardly ever watches sports anymore. He doesn’t even have cable TV. Ah, but this he had to see. The Toronto Blue Jays were playing in Buffalo, then their home away from home. And watching them play at Sahlen Field made Barron feel like he was back home in his boyhood.

These days home is Colorado Springs, but he grew up in the Town of Tonawanda as the son of Stan Barron. His father broadcast Buffalo Bisons games in the late 1960s, when Bruce was in elementary school. Sometimes Stan would take him to War Memorial Stadium so he could watch the Bisons from the press box while his father called the games.

Stan was the voice of the Bisons when they shuffled out of Buffalo in the midst of the 1970 season. And his was one of the voices in the campaign to get a new version of the Bisons back in Buffalo in 1979. He died five years later, of thyroid cancer, at the age of 63.