Erik Brady: When St. Bonaventure plays George Mason, Jim Engelhardt cheers for both (a little louder for Bonnies)

ARLINGTON, Va. – Jim Engelhardt is a public relations man who has represented a saint, a founding father and currently a diocese. If only his three aunts who were nuns could see him now.
“I’m telling you what,” he says. “They would be pleased as punch.”
Engelhardt, 64, is a strategist in the office of communications for the Diocese of Arlington in northern Virginia. In a previous life, he was sports information director at St. Bonaventure, his alma mater, and then at George Mason University.
The Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament is this week at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C. Engelhardt will be there, rooting for the Bonnies and the Patriots – unless, of course, they should happen to play each other, which happens regularly in the regular season.
“I’m a fan of both,” Engelhardt says. “But blood is thicker than water. And Bona is in my blood.”
Those bloodlines extend to his father (Class of 1942) and his three oldest brothers. His other siblings went elsewhere – his sister to Rosary Hill College (now Daemen) in Amherst, and two other brothers to the University of Dayton in Ohio. But Jim, youngest of seven in his Syracuse family, chose St. Bonaventure.
“My dad was quite pleased,” he says. “I got the car keys pretty quick.”
Engelhardt, who started college in 1975, was a manager for the men’s basketball team when the Bonnies won the NIT in 1977, made the NCAA tournament in 1978 and played in the NIT again in 1979. Next time you are at Angees Restaurant, on North Union Street in Olean, that’s Engelhardt’s letter jacket hanging in Bona Corner, next to the Bob Lanier poster.
Engelhardt began his career in sports information fresh out of college, spending one year at Colgate University and another at Saint Francis University, in Pennsylvania. Then he got a gig back at Bona and stayed in the sports information office from 1981 to 1996. When the athletic director, Tom O’Connor, left for George Mason, Engelhardt followed. The Patriots were not yet in the A-10, so Engelhardt didn’t have to choose between his alma mater and his employer. And by the time Mason joined the league, he was no longer working there.
“My years at Mason were great, and I’ve been a season ticket holder for 20-some years now,” Engelhardt says. “And it was a pleasure watching the rise of that program. But, at the end of the day, the degree is from Bona’s.”
Engelhardt left George Mason to do public relations for an economics research firm in Arlington, but stayed close to the Mason basketball program. He and his wife, Jackie, sat at center court in 2006 when the 11th-seeded Patriots played top-seeded Connecticut for a place in the Final Four. CBS cameras showed Jackie in the stands holding up a golden slipper, which was close enough to Cinderella’s glass one. When Mason upset UConn in overtime, she became a meme before most of us knew what that meant.
That all happened on the same court in Washington where this season’s A-10 tournament begins on Wednesday. George Mason will play Fordham on Thursday. St. Bonaventure will play Friday against a team to be determined. And then, if some unlikely things should fall a certain way, on Saturday they just might play each other.
“Those are tough games for me to watch,” Engelhardt says, “like when Jimmy Baron was coaching Canisius.”
Baron was a captain of the Bonnies when they won the NIT during Engelhardt’s time as team manager, then coached the Bonnies for some of the years when Engelhardt was sports information director. Later, when Baron coached rival Canisius, Engelhardt rooted for the Golden Griffins except when they played the Bonnies. He does the same with George Mason.
Baron is retired and living in Florida. “Jimmy is one of my best friends,” he says. “Just a wonderful guy.”
He was once Engelhardt’s boss – and now Engelhardt works for a bishop. Baron laughs at this notion. “Jimmy’s moving up in class,” he says.
Engelhardt moved into his dream job with the diocese six years ago. “It is the capstone of my career in public relations,” he says.
The diocese has 70 parishes across 21 counties. Most of them are run by diocesan priests. St. Francis of Assisi, in Triangle, Va., is run by the Franciscans, and the pastor there is Rev. John O’Connor – who, as it happens, once taught theology at St. Bonaventure.
“He taught me a course in Christian marriage back at Bona’s 40-some years ago,” Engelhardt says. “I see Father John at many of our events, and it is always great for me to see the brown robes. Whenever I get a chance to plug the Franciscans among the diocesan clergy, you bet I do.”
Engelhardt represents a diocese now. Its patron saint is Thomas More. But look for him courtside this week and you will see he still roots – and reps – for his favorite saint.