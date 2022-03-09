Erik Brady: When St. Bonaventure plays George Mason, Jim Engelhardt cheers for both (a little louder for Bonnies)

Engelhardt, who started college in 1975, was a manager for the men’s basketball team when the Bonnies won the NIT in 1977, made the NCAA tournament in 1978 and played in the NIT again in 1979. Next time you are at Angees Restaurant, on North Union Street in Olean, that’s Engelhardt’s letter jacket hanging in Bona Corner, next to the Bob Lanier poster.

Engelhardt began his career in sports information fresh out of college, spending one year at Colgate University and another at Saint Francis University, in Pennsylvania. Then he got a gig back at Bona and stayed in the sports information office from 1981 to 1996. When the athletic director, Tom O’Connor, left for George Mason, Engelhardt followed. The Patriots were not yet in the A-10, so Engelhardt didn’t have to choose between his alma mater and his employer. And by the time Mason joined the league, he was no longer working there.

“My years at Mason were great, and I’ve been a season ticket holder for 20-some years now,” Engelhardt says. “And it was a pleasure watching the rise of that program. But, at the end of the day, the degree is from Bona’s.”