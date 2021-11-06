Erik Brady: When legalized sports gambling came to Louisiana, a Buffalo native placed the first bet

“And I got a lot of entertainment out of it, too,” he says by phone from Baton Rouge. “It’s not a good habit, right? But it is a lot of fun.”

When Kelly was 12, he was a ball boy for the Buffalo Stallions of the Major Indoor Soccer League.

“I got the job because I wrote a letter to the Stallions and asked for it,” he says. “Just a handwritten letter. You could do things like that back then.”

And when he built his indoor soccer facility, Kelly based the dimensions of the playing surface on the dimensions the Stallions played on at the Aud.

Meanwhile, here’s a little secret: Harrah’s did not really open the state’s first sportsbook on Sunday. The Paragon Casino in Marksville, La., opened a few weeks earlier, which it could do because it is run by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and is not subject to the same licensing regulations of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Kelly didn’t place the first bet at Paragon, but he was among the first.

In fact, he bet $15 on a seven-team NFL parlay there – and it hit. He made $1,600 that day, so he was feeling a little flush when he arrived at Harrah’s on Sunday. Normally, he makes bets of $10 or $20, but this time he felt he could make bets of $50 and $100.