Erik Brady: When legalized sports gambling came to Louisiana, a Buffalo native placed the first bet

Jason Kelly made the first legal sports bet in Louisiana history this week with these words: “Gimme 50 bucks on the Buffalo Sabres!”
That’s how NOLA.com quoted him – complete with the exclamation mark – under the headline “New Orleans’ first day of sports betting: Big crowds, Bobby Hebert and … the Buffalo Sabres?”
The website also offered this piquant observation: “And if you had money on the first bet in Louisiana being on the NHL, you won big.”
Although, if you know Kelly, it wasn’t really that much of a long shot. He grew up in Buffalo, on Bird Avenue, and loves the Bills and the Sabres. These days, he is the owner and operator of an indoor soccer facility in Baton Rouge, La. – and president of the Bills Backers of New Orleans, who meet at Fat Harry’s, a venerable sports bar on the city’s historic St. Charles Avenue streetcar line.
Oh, and he really, really likes to bet on sports.
Maddox, a former linebacker, has an important place in Bills history: He played a crucial role in The Comeback, in 1993, when the Bills came from 32 points down in the third quarter to beat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime of a wild-card playoff game.
Kelly, 51, would bet with his pals when he was at Canisius High School, with a bookie when he was at Georgia Southern University, and with offshore gambling sites when the internet was born. So he felt he just had to be first in line when Louisiana’s first legal sportsbook took its first sports bets at 7 a.m. Sunday.
He drove 80-some miles late Saturday from his home, in Baton Rouge, and stayed up all night so he could arrive at Harrah’s New Orleans Casino and Hotel at 5:45 a.m. That’s the sort of dedication it takes to be first in line. The news reports noted that he wore a red Bills fleece.
“I just really enjoy sports,” Kelly told NOLA.com, “and I enjoy sports betting.”
The ceremonial first bet was made by Bobby Hebert, a former quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, who put $1,100 on his old team, plus 4 1/2 points, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that was like the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game – a throw for show. The Saints won outright, but Hebert’s bet wasn’t a real wager, because Caesars Sportsbook donated the money to a local food bank, as was the plan no matter the outcome.
The first real bettor was Kelly. He put $50 on the Sabres to beat the Los Angles Kings, then $100 on Leeds United to beat Norwich City in English pro soccer. Then he placed a six-team parlay on NFL games – a $20 bet to win $938.
Kelly stuck around at the casino on Sunday morning to watch Leeds beat Norwich 2-1. He felt pretty good when the Sabres opened a 2-0 lead at Los Angeles, but you know what happened next: L.A. scored the next three goals and won 3-2. Kelly picked four NFL games correctly but missed on two; that busted his parlay. He won $95 on Leeds, after the vigorish, so he came away $25 ahead.
“And I got a lot of entertainment out of it, too,” he says by phone from Baton Rouge. “It’s not a good habit, right? But it is a lot of fun.”
When Kelly was 12, he was a ball boy for the Buffalo Stallions of the Major Indoor Soccer League.
“I got the job because I wrote a letter to the Stallions and asked for it,” he says. “Just a handwritten letter. You could do things like that back then.”
And when he built his indoor soccer facility, Kelly based the dimensions of the playing surface on the dimensions the Stallions played on at the Aud.
Meanwhile, here’s a little secret: Harrah’s did not really open the state’s first sportsbook on Sunday. The Paragon Casino in Marksville, La., opened a few weeks earlier, which it could do because it is run by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and is not subject to the same licensing regulations of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Kelly didn’t place the first bet at Paragon, but he was among the first.
In fact, he bet $15 on a seven-team NFL parlay there – and it hit. He made $1,600 that day, so he was feeling a little flush when he arrived at Harrah’s on Sunday. Normally, he makes bets of $10 or $20, but this time he felt he could make bets of $50 and $100.
Kelly is a Saints season-ticket holder and can hardly wait for the Bills to come to town on Thanksgiving. His Bills Backers group has the permits in place for a so-called second-line parade in New Orleans at 3:30 p.m. on the day before the game. These parades are a New Orleans tradition, with jubilant jazz bands leading the way.