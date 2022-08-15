Erik Brady: We are all the poorer for what happened Friday at Chautauqua

Chautopia.

That’s what some of those lucky enough to live in the summer idyll of Chautauqua Institution like to call their lakeside version of Thomas More’s Utopia.

Today, though, there is blood on the stage of the amphitheater. It's hard to process that. Chautauqua is an idea as much as it is a place, and the idea is to strive daily to improve body, mind and soul. It has been that way for Chautauquans since it opened, in 1874, as a summer camp for Sunday-school teachers.

Salman Rushdie, an intellectual giant of our age, was preparing to speak at Chautauqua on Friday morning when a madman with a knife rushed the stage and stabbed him multiple times. Rushdie is off a ventilator now but still in serious condition.

That such a thing could happen anywhere is a travesty and yet somehow seems the more so for its happening at a place of peace devoted to learning and harmony. It is that old incongruity: the serpent in the garden.

We are fortunate, in Western New York, to have this living jewel of American history in our midst. Thomas Edison summered there. George Gershwin composed there. Franklin Roosevelt spoke there.

And Tara VanDerveer lives there in summertime. She is the Stanford University legend and Buffalo Seminary grad who is the winningest coach in the history of women’s college basketball (as well as Chautauqua’s recordholder for a softball throw, set in 1967).

VanDerveer spent July at the Lakeside Lodge, her family home on the institution grounds. She would have been at Friday’s lecture had she been in town. Her home is across the street from the amphitheater, and in some of the news photos from Friday’s attack she could see her front porch.

“Shock,” she says of her reaction. “Disbelief. Sadness. Anger. It’s just surreal.”

Her sister was there for the lecture and understood immediately that this was an attack on Rushdie’s life, which has been under threat since 1989, when Iran’s leader called for Rushdie’s death over his novel “The Satanic Verses.”

“Obviously, the No. 1 priority is Mr. Rushdie’s health,” VanDerveer says. “It is all so devastating.”

She called her Chautauqua friends and neighbors when she heard of the horror. She read the news accounts. And she mourned for the community on the lake where she feels most at home.

“You go into the gates and you just feel this relaxation. It’s peaceful. The bells. The wonderful events at the amphitheater. If you love a place, to see the pain people are in right now, it’s just too much. You feel violated. Unfortunately, this is the world we live in. It’s everywhere.”

The magic of Chautauqua has always been that it manages to leave the rest of the world on the outside. Its narrow streets and Victorian houses look as if they are of another time and place.

Chautauqua was a cultural phenomenon in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. So-called “tent chautauquas” moved from town to town across the country, bringing lectures and uplift to the masses.

William James, the philosopher and psychologist, visited in that era.

“It is a serious and studious picnic on a gigantic scale,” he wrote, noting the institution’s sobriety and industry, intelligence and goodness, orderliness and idealism. “You have a first-class college in full blast. You have magnificent music – a chorus of seven hundred voices with possibly the most perfect open-air auditorium in the world.”

James made the requisite comparison of Chautauqua to Utopia – but found all of this goodness and orderliness disquieting.

“I went in curiosity for a day,” he wrote. “I stayed for a week, spellbound by the charm and ease of everything, by the middle-class paradise, without a sin, without a victim, without a blot, without a tear.”

When James left, he took a train to Buffalo. “Let me take my chances again in the big outside worldly wilderness,” he wrote, “with all its sins and sufferings.”

At first James could not put his finger on what he had found so off-putting. Eventually he landed on this: “In this unspeakable Chautauqua there was no potentiality of death in sight anywhere, and no point of the compass visible from which danger might possibly appear.”

Now this is no longer so. The potentiality of death and danger has breached the gates of Chautopia. And we, in Western New York and across the world, are the poorer for it.