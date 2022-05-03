Erik Brady: Vanity plates let everyone know it's GR8 to be from BFLO NY and to love DA BILLS

ARLINGTON, Va. – The new plates arrived in the mail a while back: BFLO NY.

They replaced my old ones: USA 2DAY. (Hey, I retired three years ago. Time to move on.)

As it happens, personalized license plates in Virginia are as common as snow in Buffalo. Roughly 16% of the tags issued in Virginia are vanity plates, the highest percentage of any state. (Wyoming, with less than 3%, has the lowest.)

Virginia is No. 1 because personalized plates cost just $10 per year there, on top of the usual registration costs. New York State, where such plates are $60 initially, carry an annual fee of $31.25. (In Minnesota, they’re $100 yearly.)

You can check on the availability of vanity plates in New York here. SABRES and BILLS are already in use, of course. BRAVES, too. Same for BUFFALO and BFLO NY. Also NO GOAL and ALLENTWN and W SENECA.

CANISIUS and GRIFFINS are gone. So are ST BONA and BONNIES. No luck, either, on UB BULLS or BUFF ST. And NIAGARA is taken, too, though last we looked you could get PURP EGL or THEFALLS.

Dave Paul lives in Virginia Beach and his license plates, new last year, are: BIL MFIA. Many of the folks who see the plates when he drives around southeastern Virginia probably have no idea what they mean. No translation is needed, of course, in Western New York.

“Bills Mafia is such a tight-knit group, and it just feels good to be a part of it,” he says. “That’s why I got the plates.”

Paul even doctored them to read “In Josh We Trust,” pasting “Josh” over “God” as a sort of lighthearted impiety.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Paul grew up in Rochester and has loved the Bills all his life. A time or two over the years, he has been lucky enough to run into Bruce Smith, the Bills Hall of Famer who lives not far from him. (BRUCE is available in Virginia, though not in New York, where even BRUUCE is taken.)

In Britain, such tags are called “cherished plates,” which is a bit much. In Massachusetts there’s a Nissan Cube that says RUBIX, which is a bit genius.

As it happens, I’ve been in the vanity-plate game since 1982, when we moved to Virginia after the closing of the Courier-Express. We tried right away for BFLO NY, the one we have now, but it was taken. So was BUFFALO. So we settled on YO BFLO, for the yearning quality of it.

Later, when we had two cars, the plates on our Toyota Corolla said COURIER – with XPRESS on our Subaru Legacy. One time a guy honked at me at a red light. “I’m a courier, too!” he shouted. It was too hard to explain in the seconds before the light changed, so I just gave him a thumbs up.

Today our 2010 Honda Accord carries our new plates: BFLO NY. The tags on our 2015 Honda CRV say THE LAKE. We tell people in Virginia that it means Lake Monticello – and people in Buffalo that it means Lake Erie. (One is a great lake, the other a Great Lake.)

For years we had plates that said DA B1LLS. Look closely and you will see that the I in B1LLS is really a 1. Someone already had DA BILLS, because of course they did.

Will Creeley, a Bills fan who now lives in New Jersey, did something similar when he was living in Philadelphia. His Pennsylvania plates said: GO B1LLS. Sometimes the constables filling out parking tickets in Philly mistook the 1 for an I, thereby voiding the tickets.

“Thank you, Bills,” he says.

When he moved to Jersey, in 2017, Creeley needed new plates. This time he went with BFLO 99, which carries many meanings. That was the year he graduated from City Honors. At the time, it was also the last season the Bills had made the playoffs. And it served as well as a sly salute to “Buffalo ’66,” the Vincent Gallo movie.

So why do those of us with personalized plates go to the trouble of getting them? Well, vanity is part of it, of course; it’s right there in the name. But I like to think of it as asserting some small measure of personal identity on the open road by telling other drivers who you are. Or at least how you see yourself – as a courier, say, or a member of Bills Mafia.

If, after reading all this, you have a hankering to get into vanity plates yourself, don’t try for the most meta of them all. In New York, it is already taken.

VNTY PL8.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.