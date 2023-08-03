There is no there there.

Gertrude Stein said that about Oakland, Calif., her hometown. She wasn’t talking about sports. The poet wrote that line in 1937, before Oakland had any big-league teams. In the decades since, Oakland has had – and lost – NFL, NBA and NHL teams. Now its MLB team, too, is engaged in a slow-motion desertion.

So today there is only “where” there. As in: Where did all the teams go?

It so happens that I’ve been thinking of Oakland a lot lately. My friend Tom Weir came from there. We were sportswriters at USA Today for more than 30 years. He liked to say both of us came from second-class cities: Buffalo as No. 2 to New York, and Oakland to San Francisco.

We lost Tom to the agonies of ALS two weeks ago. He had mostly lost use of his voice in recent years, so we texted instead. And he was fiercely funny to the end.

This text arrived in June: “The clue for 73 Down in Sunday’s NYT crossword: Newspaper debut of 9/15/82.”

The answer, of course, was USA Today. (It opened the same week that the Courier-Express closed.) “Finally,” Tom wrote, “the Times acknowledges us.”

That clue was so easy, I wrote back, that he could have done it in pen.

Tom answered: “Not to be arrogant, but I do them all in pen. It’s about the only thing I’m still good at, aside from napping.”

It was a rare reference to his disease. Tom did not dwell on death, at least when texting his old colleagues. Recently, though, he had texted David Leon Moore, another of our retired USA Today brethren: “I don’t know if it is the top or the bottom, but I’m definitely in the ninth.”

Tom traveled to Buffalo for USA Today many times over the years. Once, in 1985, when the 0-11 Bills upset the Dallas Cowboys, he led his column with this:

“Every dog has its day. Say woof, Buffalo.”

Soon after, he got a sheaf of letters from students in a local grade school. Most began with the same sentence, apparently from a template provided by the teacher: “Dear Mr. Weir, You are not a very nice man.”

Tom was delighted. Nothing like venom from schoolchildren to make the day of a national sports columnist.

He lived the back end of his life near Nashville and was there in 2000 for the so-called Music City Miracle, when the Tennessee Titans beat the Bills with a trick play that Bills Mafia will always know was really an illegal forward lateral.

“I think it’s the all-time example of a 50-50 ball,” Tom texted me some months ago. “If nothing else, it gave Buffalonians a very good reason to drink. Not that they ever really needed one.”

As it happens, the Raiders are coming to town for the Bills’ home opener in September. Yes, I know they play in Las Vegas now, but to me the Raiders will always belong to Oakland. They broke Tom’s heart – twice.

The first betrayal came in 1982, when the Raiders moved to Los Angeles. They returned to Oakland in 1995, then vamoosed for Vegas in 2020. The NBA’s Warriors moved across the bay to San Francisco in 2019. Baseball’s Athletics are now in slow retreat to Vegas, too. Once the A’s are gone, Oakland will have lost all of its big-league teams, including the NHL’s Golden Seals in the 1970s.

Buffalo News reporter Mark Sommer visited Oakland this summer for a story about that city losing its teams – and how, in an alternate universe, Buffalo might have met a similar fate. (We feel your pain, Oaklanders.)

The Raiders left Oakland for the first time in the same year that USA Today was born. In our early days, we were known for our brevity. Writing short well is an art. And no one did more with fewer words than Tom. For instance, when the Bills won their first playoff game in 25 years, in 2021, Tom sent a one-word text.

“Woof!”

I almost fell off the couch laughing.

When the Bills beat the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in last season’s NFL opening game, Tom texted: “As a Bay Area guy who grew up hating all things LA, I have never enjoyed a season-opening game more than last night’s. I give Von Miller three woofs. Josh Allen gets four.”

When the Bills squeaked by the Miami Dolphins in last season’s wild-card playoff game, Tom texted: “Thought your guys looked a little tight and a lot lucky that the warranty is wearing out on Tua’s parts. Bills are getting more love in their community than any other team, but the combination of the 0-4 SB record and last year’s heartbreak in KC may be making them a little too anxious to reciprocate.”

That analysis proved spot-on when the Bills got crushed by the Cincinnati Bengals. Tom used to write such insights for a national audience. Now he had me as an audience of one.

“My circulation numbers are down,” he texted, “but I still try.”

In a legal sense, Carrie Weir is Tom’s ex-wife. In a sacred sense, she is his soulmate. Carrie was his caretaker in these last years, taking him to his medical appointments at Vanderbilt University’s ALS clinic, and tenderly tending to him in these last weeks. What she did is beyond beautiful.

Maria, their daughter, is a rising sophomore at the Rochester Institute of Technology. (Tom insisted that RIT actually stands for Really Intelligent Tennessean.) Sometimes he texted me for Buffalo weather reports because he figured Rochester would be getting those storms next. Sample text: “Maria saw a campus worker moving snow late last night and captioned her photo with: ‘He’s doing the Lord’s work.’ Winter may give her religion.”

Services for Tom are Sunday in Kingston Springs, Tenn., where he lived on 20 acres that he lovingly called Weir Woods. Mike Dodd, another retired USA Today sports reporter, will be one of the eulogists. (Mike covered the Bills for The Buffalo Evening News in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He’s the one who came up with “Bermuda Triangle” as the inspired nickname for the run-stuffing trio of Fred Smerlas, Jim Haslett and Shane Nelson.)

Mike, too, settled in Tennessee, and visited Tom often over the years, even more so in these last months. “Tom faced it all with courage and grace and humor,” Mike says. “He never complained. He was amazing.”

Tom died on July 19. Tony Bennett died two days later. The crooner and the columnist had something in common. Bennett famously left his heart in San Francisco. Tom, of course, left his on the other side of the Bay.

He was a great writer, a great father and a great friend.

Gertrude Stein would have liked him.

Tom Weir had a whole lot of there there.