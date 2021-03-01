Erik Brady: Tiger's injury brings to mind Ben Hogan and the time he brought Brookfield to its knees

News of Tiger Woods’ car crash last week quickly drew comparisons to another terrible crash in golf history. That’s when a car driven by Ben Hogan, the Tiger of his time, was hit head-on by a Greyhound bus in 1949.
Six months earlier, to the day, Hogan won the Western Open at Brookfield Country Club in Clarence. He shot 64 in an 18-hole playoff to beat Ed Oliver by nine strokes. It would remain the course record for 68 years.
The Western Open was considered a major then. An eight-column headline in the sports pages of the New York Times – “Hogan Sets Course Mark to Annex Play-off for Western Open Title” – was followed by the opening paragraph: “Ben Hogan today added the Western open golf championship to his National open and P.G.A. crowns – the first man ever to hold the three major titles in the same season.”
The “Western” in Western Open actually referred to the Midwest. The tournament was played in 16 states from 1899 through the early 1960s, though only once in New York – in Clarence, where Hogan won that playoff by the largest margin since Bobby Jones beat Al Espinosa by 23 strokes in a 36-hole playoff at the 1929 U.S. Open.
For the last several holes at Brookfield, with the issue long since decided, everyone on the course was urging Hogan on, even his opponent.
“Oliver joined the Hogan rooters,” reported Time magazine, “cheerfully shouting ‘Get in!’ at Hogan’s putts.”
Hogan finished eight under par with nothing but fours and threes on his scorecard. He registered seven birdies, one eagle and one bogie. The Times story said he had hit his long shots like a heavyweight and putted like a billiard shark.
The Western Open lost its unofficial major status long ago – it even lost its name, in 2006, and is now known as the BMW Championship – but the roster of those who have won it at least twice reads like a Who’s Who of golf. Among them: Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Billy Casper, Jack Nicklaus, Woods – and, of course, Hogan.
The master of ceremonies at Brookfield introduced the victorious Hogan as “the greatest golfer that ever held a club.” Hogan wouldn’t hear of it. He told the crowd: “I don’t ever want to reach that pinnacle. Then there’s only one place to go, and that’s down. I want to be a ‘comer.’ ”
He was more than that in 1948. The win at Brookfield was his fifth of what would turn out to be six consecutive PGA Tour victories. Only Byron Nelson (11 in 1945) and Woods (seven in 1999-2000) have won more than six Tour events consecutively. And the $2,500 check for winning the Western boosted Hogan’s winnings for the year to $25,297. He would end up with $32,112, which made him the yearly money winner for a fifth – and last – time.
That’s because after the accident he had to pick his spots and never again played in more than seven PGA Tour events in a season. His legs wouldn’t allow it.
The playoff at Brookfield Country Club came on Aug. 2, 1948 – and the crash came six months later, on February 2, 1949.
Hogan and his wife, Valerie, were on their way back home to Fort Worth, Texas, from a tournament in Phoenix. They had driven about 500 miles east the first day, and had another 500 or so to go when they set out on a chilly morning from rural Van Horn, Texas. They had gone only about 10 miles on two-lane Highway 80 when they ran into heavy fog. Hogan slowed down to 25 mph. That’s when, as he would later put it, he saw “four lights winking at me.”
The bus driver was trying to pass a truck and in the fog did not see Hogan’s black Cadillac. Hogan, realizing they were going to collide, hurled his body across the front seat to shield his wife – and it saved his life.
The steering column was found impaled in the driver’s seat. He surely would have died on impact had he not had the instant instinct to protect his wife. She would end up with minor injuries. He would be left with a fractured collarbone, a double fracture of the pelvis, a broken ankle and a chipped rib, plus a left eye swollen nearly shut.
That wasn’t even the worst of it. Blood clots formed in his legs after a couple of weeks in bed, and one of the clots traveled to his lungs. Doctors performed emergency surgery to tie off the vein that carries blood from the lower half of the body to the heart. No one was talking about him playing golf at this point. They worried instead for his life.
Hogan wouldn’t play again until January 1950, 11 months after the accident. At the Los Angeles Open, he lost an 18-hole playoff to Snead. Grantland Rice wrote that Hogan’s legs “simply were not strong enough to carry his heart any longer.”
But in June, at the U.S. Open at Merion Country Club, outside Philadelphia, Hogan hit one of golf’s most legendary shots. Lee Trevino once said that the best way to avoid being hit by lightning is to stand in the fairway and hold up a 1-iron, because “even God can’t hit a 1-iron.” But Hogan could – and his shot on 18 over a grassed-over quarry found the green. Then, he two-putted for par to force an 18-hole, three-way playoff. This time, his legs matched his heart: Hogan beat Lloyd Mangrum and George Fazio in what has come to be known as the “Miracle at Merion.”
Hogan won PGA Tour events 13 times after his accident, including six majors, for his career total of nine. They included his otherworldly 1953 season, in which he won five of the six events he entered, including three majors, all in dominating fashion – the Masters by six strokes, the U.S. Open by six and the Open Championship, in Scotland, by four.
Hogan’s storybook success has some speculating that maybe Woods, too, can make a miracle comeback. The circumstances are different, though. Hogan was 36 and at the top of his game when that bus slammed into his Cadillac. Woods is 45, had his fifth back surgery in December and suffered severe leg injuries in the accident. It is too early to know if he will ever play again.