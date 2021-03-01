Erik Brady: Tiger's injury brings to mind Ben Hogan and the day he brought Brookfield to its knees

+3 Erik Brady: Hal Holbrook's death brings reminders of how he brought Mark Twain to life Hal Holbrook played Mark Twain on stage for 63 years, making some appearances in Buffalo, a city with a special connection to Twain, who lived here for a time as associate editor of the Buffalo Express.

That’s because after the accident he had to pick his spots and never again played in more than seven PGA Tour events in a season. His legs wouldn’t allow it.

The playoff at Brookfield Country Club came on Aug. 2, 1948 – and the crash came six months later, on February 2, 1949.

Hogan and his wife, Valerie, were on their way back home to Fort Worth, Texas, from a tournament in Phoenix. They had driven about 500 miles east the first day, and had another 500 or so to go when they set out on a chilly morning from rural Van Horn, Texas. They had gone only about 10 miles on two-lane Highway 80 when they ran into heavy fog. Hogan slowed down to 25 mph. That’s when, as he would later put it, he saw “four lights winking at me.”

The bus driver was trying to pass a truck and in the fog did not see Hogan’s black Cadillac. Hogan, realizing they were going to collide, hurled his body across the front seat to shield his wife – and it saved his life.

The steering column was found impaled in the driver’s seat. He surely would have died on impact had he not had the instant instinct to protect his wife. She would end up with minor injuries. He would be left with a fractured collarbone, a double fracture of the pelvis, a broken ankle and a chipped rib, plus a left eye swollen nearly shut.