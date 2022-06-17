Erik Brady: The Watergate break-in was 50 years ago today. (Blame a Hamburg native.)

If you are of a certain age, you probably know the name E. Howard Hunt, though you might not know what the “E” stands for.

It’s Everette. And he is Hamburg’s own.

Hunt happens to be having a moment just now. And not only because today marks 50 years since the Watergate break-in that he plotted to protect a president — and which instead doomed a presidency.

Hunt was born in Hamburg in 1918. He and G. Gordon Liddy masterminded the burglary at Democratic National Committee headquarters, at the Watergate complex in Washington, in 1972. He died in 2007, at age 88, and is buried at Prospect Lawn Cemetery in Hamburg.

These days, though, he lives again onscreen: J.C. McKenzie plays him on “Gaslit,” a miniseries currently on Starz. And Woody Harrelson plays him on “The White House Plumbers,” a forthcoming HBO miniseries.

Both productions embrace new ways to look at the oft-told tale of President Richard Nixon’s downfall. “Gaslit” centers on the wife of attorney general John Mitchell. (Martha Mitchell is played by Julia Roberts.) “The White House Plumbers” tells the story through the tragicomic duo of Liddy — and Everette Howard Hunt Jr.

Hunt’s story is certainly cinematic. From the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, in 1961, to the Watergate fiasco in Washington, in 1972, he had a hand in some of modern American history’s most discomfiting moments.

In Hamburg, he was born in the family home on Maple Street. At Hamburg High School, he played the trumpet and made extra money by running muskrat trap lines along Eighteen Mile Creek and then selling the hides to Sears, Roebuck and Co. That’s according to a 2017 profile in Western New York Heritage Magazine by Dennis Jewell, who also noted that Hunt rarely returned to Western New York after his graduation, in 1940, from Brown University.

Hunt joined the U.S. Navy Reserve, got hurt on an icy ladder on a ship in the North Atlantic, and turned to writing the first of what would be dozens of potboiler thrillers. Later he joined the U.S. Army Air Forces and was at Air Force intelligence school when he learned of a new government organization, the Office of Strategic Services, led by a Buffalo native, William J. Donovan.

When Hunt was accepted into the OSS, it changed the trajectory of his life. The agency was dissolved after the war, but he later joined its successor, the Central Intelligence Agency. Years later, Hunt was part of the planning for the Bay of Pigs debacle. It damaged his career as a cold warrior, not to mention the CIA’s reputation.

Hunt retired in 1970 and a year later was hired by the Nixon White House as a dirty trickster. He and Liddy were told to plug leaks to the news media — thus the name White House plumbers.

They orchestrated a break-in at the office of a Beverly Hills psychiatrist who was treating Daniel Ellsberg, who had leaked copies of the Pentagon Papers to the New York Times. Then came the break-ins that altered the course of U.S. history.

Hunt and Liddy arranged the first one to bug the phones at Democratic National Committee headquarters. (Side note: DNC chair Larry O’Brien would later be the NBA commissioner under whose watch the Braves left Buffalo.) When the bugs proved faulty, the burglars returned — 50 years ago today — to replace them. Hunt was watching across the street when his operatives, some of them veterans of the Bay of Pigs, were caught and arrested.

Police found Hunt’s name, and his White House phone number, in the address book of one of the burglars. That was the beginning of the end of the Nixon administration; the president resigned in 1974.

By then, Hunt was behind bars in a federal prison. He had pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, conspiracy and wiretapping, and he served 33 months. Here is what he told the Senate Watergate committee:

“I am crushed by the failure of my government to protect me and my family as in the past it has always done for its clandestine agents. I cannot escape the feeling that the country I have served for my entire life, and which directed me to carry out the Watergate entry, is punishing me for doing the very things it trained and directed me to do.”

A note of irony: Hunt was inducted into Quill and Scroll, a journalism honor society, at Hamburg High. And if not for him, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein would not be journalism’s most famous double byline — their names paired in history like Lewis and Clark, or Gilbert and Sullivan.

Hunt and Liddy are linked, too, like Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. Those bit players in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” are the main characters in a satiric play by Tom Stoppard. “The White House Plumbers” will do something similar for Hunt and Liddy.

HBO has not yet given a release date for the miniseries, but rest assured that Everette Howard Hunt Jr. offers fertile ground for drama as a mostly forgotten figure of American history.

And of Hamburg’s.

