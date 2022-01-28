Erik Brady: The Voice of the Bengals will be in K.C. Sunday. He would much rather be home in WNY

As a kid, Dan Hoard dreamed of being Van Miller. We all did. But Hoard’s wish came true.

Both of them grew up in Chautauqua County — Miller in Dunkirk, Hoard in Lakewood — and both became the sporting soundtrack of queen cities. Miller, of course, gave voice to the Bills in Buffalo, Queen City of the Great Lakes. And Hoard does the same for the Bengals in the Queen of the West, as Henry Wadsworth Longfellow crowned Cincinnati in the 1850s.

Hoard would have been at Highmark Stadium this Sunday to call the AFC championship game between the Bills and Bengals, if only the Bills had not found a way to give up a late lead against the Kansas City Chiefs. (We’ll say no more about that.) As it is, Hoard will be in K.C. instead, even if a piece of his heart is always in Buffalo.

“I lived for the Bills,” he says of his boyhood in Lakewood. “My bedroom walls were a shrine to O.J. Simpson and the Bills of that era. But really, Van Miller was my childhood hero as much as any of the athletes.”

Hoard, 57, calls Cincinnati Bearcats football and men’s basketball in addition to his work with the Bengals. That’s what makes him a postmodern Miller: He is a versatile voice who calls it all.