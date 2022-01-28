Erik Brady: The Voice of the Bengals will be in K.C. Sunday. He would much rather be home in WNY

As a kid, Dan Hoard dreamed of being Van Miller. We all did. But Hoard’s wish came true.
Both of them grew up in Chautauqua County — Miller in Dunkirk, Hoard in Lakewood — and both became the sporting soundtrack of queen cities. Miller, of course, gave voice to the Bills in Buffalo, Queen City of the Great Lakes. And Hoard does the same for the Bengals in the Queen of the West, as Henry Wadsworth Longfellow crowned Cincinnati in the 1850s.
Hoard would have been at Highmark Stadium this Sunday to call the AFC championship game between the Bills and Bengals, if only the Bills had not found a way to give up a late lead against the Kansas City Chiefs. (We’ll say no more about that.) As it is, Hoard will be in K.C. instead, even if a piece of his heart is always in Buffalo.
“I lived for the Bills,” he says of his boyhood in Lakewood. “My bedroom walls were a shrine to O.J. Simpson and the Bills of that era. But really, Van Miller was my childhood hero as much as any of the athletes.”
Hoard, 57, calls Cincinnati Bearcats football and men’s basketball in addition to his work with the Bengals. That’s what makes him a postmodern Miller: He is a versatile voice who calls it all.
“When I was young, Van did everything,” Hoard says. “Not only was he the voice of the Bills and the greatest NFL play-by-play man of all time — and I really believe he was — but I watched him on the news on Channel 4, I watched him on ‘It’s Academic,’ I heard him on the Buffalo Braves. Van could do it all, and did do it all.”
This season the Bearcats reached the Final Four of the College Football Playoff, the first school outside of the so-called Power Five conferences to do so. And now the Bengals are in the Final Four of the NFL playoffs. Such a parlay would have sounded absurd just six months ago.
“I called the game against Alabama on New Year’s Eve,” Hoard says. “Unfortunately, that didn’t go so well for the Bearcats, but it was still a thrill. And now here come the Bengals. So I have definitely had one heck of a year.”
For a taste of Hoard’s velvet-voiced style, listen to the final moments of the Bengals’ upset of the top-seeded Tennessee Titans here. (He makes the call with color analyst Dave Lapham.) Yes, Hoard sounds more than a little like Miller.
Support Local Journalism
“I think subconsciously I do sound more like Van Miller when I am broadcasting than anybody else. It’s not intentional, but when that’s the person you listened to in your childhood, the phrases they use and the way they call things just seeps deep into your bloodstream.”
Legendary commentator died Friday night at age
Hoard was born at Jamestown General Hospital, also the birthplace of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, as he reminded Goodell recently while interviewing him by Zoom for Bengals season ticket holders.
Hoard’s mother still lives in Lakewood. “Her fear was that Buffalo would win and she really wouldn’t know who to root for in the AFC championship game — her son’s team or her own beloved Bills. So I guess, in a way, things worked out for my mom. She will not be conflicted on Sunday.”
Hoard is a graduate of Southwestern Central School and Syracuse University, where his mid-1980s peers included Mike Tirico (now of NBC) and Sean McDonough (now of ESPN). “The best decision I ever made was going to Syracuse,” Hoard says. “As John Murphy would tell you, it works out well for those of us who want to be sports announcers.”
Murphy, the Bills’ radio voice, arranged for Hoard to meet Miller in the press box when the Bengals played at Buffalo in 2013, two years before we lost Miller at age 87. “John told Van where I was from and, Van being Van, he was tremendous about it.”
Hoard asked Miller for a photo. Miller insisted they pose like bare-knuckled boxers with their dukes up. That’s the picture at the top of this story.
“He was such an entertainer,” Hoard says. “Anytime you encountered Van, he was always on, always making people laugh.”
Hoard has broadcast Bengals games in Buffalo three times. “And every time I go back,” he says, “it’s surreal. Because I was in those stands as a kid, cheering for the Bills and taking in the atmosphere. … To have a chance to do an AFC championship in Buffalo, knowing what that atmosphere would have been like, that would have been truly remarkable for me. It’s still going to be awesome, but that would have been really special.”