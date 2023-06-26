Icarus flew too close to the sun. The Titan traveled too far from it. Both were undone by the same sin.

Hubris is the tragic flaw of the heroes of classical Greek drama who overstep the boundaries of human limitations, provoking the wrath of the gods. It is the story of Icarus, of Achilles, of Odysseus.

It is also the story of the Titanic, which sank in 1912 – and of the Titan, the submersible that imploded last week on its way to see the Titanic on the ocean floor. The names of both of these vessels come from the Titans, superbeings of Greek mythology who ruled the world until overthrown by the gods – and their own hubris.

Imagine the hubris it takes to build an ocean liner, call it unsinkable and then name it for the hubristic Titans. That can be rivaled only by building a submersible, calling it invulnerable, naming it for the Titans and then taking it on tours of the shipwreck that is itself a testament to hubris.

OceanGate Expeditions made its vessel of carbon fiber; some oceanographers say the Titan should have been made of titanium instead. (It is a metal also named for you know who.)

James Cameron, director of the 1997 blockbuster movie “Titanic,” said on CNN: “The arrogance and the hubris that sent that ship to its doom is exactly the same thing that sent the people on that sub to their fate.”

As it happens, Cameron first learned about the deep in a Buffalo swimming pool: As a teenager, he was taught to scuba dive at the YMCA on Delaware Avenue, not so far from his home in Chippawa, Ont.

Cameron’s film explored differences between the Gilded Age titans in first class on the Titanic and the great unwashed in steerage. The Titan had room for only the ultrarich, given its per-person price tag of $250,000.

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan wondered the other day why it is we are still drawn to the Titanic after all these years: “What is the endless lure that billionaires and explorers put their lives in their hands just to see it? What is it about that ship and that story?”

Well, I can only tell you why I’m drawn to it: My father, the late Charles A. Brady, was born in Buffalo just as the great ocean liner went under – in the early hours of April 15, 1912. Decades later, in a biographical sketch for his entry in the 1960 book “Catholic Authors,” he wrote: “It would be Horatian, if not precisely flattering, to say that a whale groaned in mid-Atlantic and, on the American side of Lake Erie, a minnow was born.”

This Buffalo minnow would go on to write several successful novels. “Titanic still captures our imagination after 100 years,” Cameron once wrote, “because her story is like a great novel that really happened.”

The story of the Titanic “has the elegant symmetry of literature,” wrote Daniel Mendelsohn in a 2012 centennial piece for The New Yorker: “Tragic déjà vu, classic themes, perfect structure, flawless timing: if you’d made the Titanic up, it couldn’t get any better.”

And now the Titan offers novelistic symmetry of its own – as a tragic end that comes to those eager to see the site of another tragic end.

Such hubris is the story of Drs. Faustus and Frankenstein. It is the story of Adam and Eve when they eat the apple. And, of course, it is the story of the Titanic: the unsinkable human-made ship that hits a God-made iceberg.

Hubris is human nature. That’s why we are ever drawn to the doomed ship.

Its story is our own.