Erik Brady: The story of a woman who found the Buffalo connection at the intersection of geometry and dance

Hallie Blanchard Rehwaldt came home to Buffalo last week for the first time since 1985. On Saturday, her brother drove her out to their old neighborhood in Kenmore so she could stroll down memory lane – which, in her case, is Euclid Avenue. Hallie asked to get out of the car at the corner because she wanted to walk the old byway by herself.

“It was sweet and good,” she says. “It gave me all the thoughts.”

As it happens, Euclid Avenue is at the nexus of one of those remarkable coincidences that happen sometimes to people from Western New York. And the story revolves around the Euclidian geometry of dance.

Hallie graduated from Kenmore West in 1974 and went off to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study architecture. “I found out being an engineer was not for me,” she says. “MIT was more hard work than I knew how to do.”

She transferred to the University of Michigan to study dance, instead. One night, in an Ann Arbor bar, she met saxophonist Mike Blanchard, who was there playing in a band. They married some months later, in 1980, at the Wilcox Mansion in Buffalo.

The couple moved to Chicago a year later — for him to be a musician, and for her to be a dancer. She was a few credits shy of her dance degree at Michigan. Some years later, when they divorced, Hallie stayed in Chicago with their kids, Leanna and Theodore, and Blanchard moved to Ecuador. Then she met and married Tom Rehwaldt, and they had Mia.

Hallie worked in dance troupes through the years, but she still wanted that degree. She decided, in 1990, to go back to school, but the chair of Michigan’s dance department discouraged her. She thought she would try again in 2001, but a new department chair also told her no. All the while, she kept dancing.

In 2008, Leanna went off to Michigan, her own dream school. “She went to the football games in the Big House,” Hallie says of Michigan’s stadium, “wearing maize-and blue-striped overalls, storming the field when Michigan finally beat Ohio State in her senior year. When she graduated in the Big House, she decorated her cap with a pearly M, so in love with Michigan and proud of her achievement.”

That was 2012. Hallie was there to see it all — basking in her daughter’s degree while still pining for her own. Then, in 2020, came Covid-19. Hallie approached Michigan again, and this time a newer chair of dance encouraged her to apply. Leanna helped her navigate the course catalog. Hallie had left Michigan two courses shy of her degree, but shifting requirements now called for five more courses to graduate. She completed three of them online, thanks to Mia, who taught her mother how to write research papers, even while busy writing her own as a student at Loyola Marymount University.

Hallie had two courses to go when 2022 arrived. These were studio classes, where she had to be there in person, dancing with classmates who were about Mia’s age.

“I was required to do things I would never have tackled at any age, let alone at 65,” Hallie says, “and having to do these things made me feel like I was 20.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

She also googled her teachers, because she wanted to see who their teachers had been. Lineage in dance is important, she says, because teachers “absorb the methods, style and cultural background of their own teachers, and so on, for generations.”

This is when Hallie found a surprise on the webpage of one of her professors, Emily Stein: She is from … Buffalo.

“So I asked her the next time I was in class: ‘Where did you dance as a kid?’ And she said, ‘Oh, at a studio near Kenmore and Colvin,’ ” she says.

Hallie replied that she’d grown up three blocks from there.

“Emily leaned forward, her eyes fixed on mine, and said, emphatically, ‘Where?’ I said in the suburb of Kenmore," she says. "She said, ‘No. Where?’ ”

Hallie said Euclid Avenue, though she felt pretty sure that few Buffalonians would know about that four-block street. Stein asked for the address. Now mystified, Hallie told her: 332. And that is when Stein said that she, too, had grown up on Euclid – at 228.

Euclid is the name of the Greek mathematician from the third century BC who is known as the Father of Geometry. And what is dance, after all, but geometry in motion? Hallie sometimes chooses to sit in the balcony at ballet performances so she can enjoy the geometric precision of the choreography.

Hallie aced her last two courses. And when she graduated in May, at the Big House, she wore the wide-striped overalls – and the mortarboard with the big pearly M – that Leanna had worn for her own graduation 10 years earlier.

“I left my gray hair loose,” Hallie says, “in hopes that she’d be able to find me from the stands where she sat, pretty sure I’d be the only grayhair on the field.”

She was. The Detroit News ran a photo of her in her black robe and wide stripes, holding high her mortarboard for Leanna to see.

“You’d have to ask her exactly what it meant to her to see her mom achieve at 65 what she’d done at 22,” Hallie says, “but I think she was pretty damn proud.”

Somewhere, one imagines, the Father of Geometry felt the same way. After all, as Hallie says of her own dancing, “I can feel the geometry in every step.”

Which is in perfect step with the street where she lived.