Erik Brady: The stadium debate is history repeating itself

Back then, the question became what kind of stadium to build and where to put it. Would it be a domed one in Lancaster, or an open-air one downtown? Instead we got a brand new ballpark in Orchard Park.

Now the plan is to build a new one next to the old one. Tom Precious offered the details Sunday in The Buffalo News. His blockbuster report cited sources who said the Bills want public money to pay for it all.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills pushed back on the number, though not on the notion that the ask is for all public dollars. Maybe it’s just the opening gambit in a negotiation destined to end up with a mix of public and private money. We have a long way to go, and a lot of angst, before we know.

That sort of uncertainty is a familiar feeling around here. We lived under the sword of Damocles for the final decade of Wilson’s stewardship, worrying that the Bills would shuffle out of Buffalo when he shuffled off this mortal coil.

Then Terry Pegula fell from the sky. He paid $1.4 billion for the Bills. Even better, he was one of us. The implicit promise was the team was here to stay. Our troubles were over. Alleluia.