Erik Brady: The St. John Fisher story that has – almost – nothing to do with the Bills

Thomas More is a man for all seasons. John Fisher is a man for football season.

The Buffalo Bills are back at St. John Fisher University this summer, after two Covid years away. Bunking at a small college to begin training camp builds camaraderie, team officials say. Soon the Bills will leave for home at Highmark Stadium, marking the end of their 21st training camp at the Catholic school in the Rochester suburb of Pittsford.

In all those years, though, did you ever stop to wonder: Who is this Fisher guy?

Well, suffice to say that he and More are a matched set of martyrs. Josh Allen has a cannon for an arm – and, in the canon of saints, Fisher and St. Thomas More are joined at the hip.

You may know More’s story, but if you don't: He was the statesman who served Henry VIII as Lord High Chancellor of England almost 500 years ago – and who was executed for defying him. More had refused to support the annulment of Henry’s marriage to Catherine of Aragon or to acknowledge him as supreme head of the Church of England.

Fisher, too, lost his life, and for the same reasons. He was Bishop of Rochester in the county of Kent, England. He alone, among the English bishops, refused Henry’s demands. And he was beheaded two weeks before More faced the same fate, in 1535.

Though Fisher and More are paired in history, More is better known. That’s thanks in part to “A Man for All Seasons,” the 1960 Robert Bolt play that was made into the 1966 movie of the same name. It won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Paul Scofield won Best Actor for his portrayal of More.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As it happens, my father wrote “Stage of Fools: A Novel of Sir Thomas More,” which was E.P. Dutton and Company’s best-selling book of 1953. (You can still find a copy online in its hardcover and paperback iterations.)

“Here is an extraordinary book,” said the review in the New York Times. “The subject is a saint, the author is a devotee, the book is a litany of praise. Yet so deep is the writer’s learning, so wise, witty and warm his imagination, that he succeeds in the doubly difficult task of blending truth with advocacy, and fact with fiction.”

“Stage of Fools” was published a year before I was born, so Thomas More has been a personal presence for my entire life. A replica of the Hans Holbein portrait of More hung in my father’s study, as familiar as a family photo. And since the Courier-Express closed, 40 years ago, I have lived in Arlington, Va., where More is patron saint of the Diocese of Arlington.

When the Basilian Fathers opened a new college near Rochester, in 1951, they named it for St. John Fisher, who was once an academic himself as chancellor of the University of Cambridge. He, like More, was a Renaissance humanist who corresponded with Erasmus, the Dutch philosopher and theologian who is remembered as the greatest scholar of his time. Fisher learned Greek and Hebrew from Erasmus, who conferred on More the description of “man for all seasons.”

The Bills have never had a player named Thomas More, though they did have Thurman Thomas and Booker Moore. They once had a player named Bryce Fisher, a defensive tackle out of Air Force whom they selected in the seventh round of the 1999 draft. (Fisher played one season for the Bills, in 2001, following a two-year commitment to the Air Force.)

John Fisher, by some accounts, tutored Henry VIII as a child, before the prince ascended to the throne. But Fisher later enraged the king when he took up Queen Catherine’s cause and declared himself ready to die for the principle of the indissolubility of marriage. Pope Paul III named Fisher a cardinal in May 1535 in hopes that it would gain him kinder treatment in England. It had the opposite effect. He was beheaded weeks later, on June 22.

That date is now the shared feast day of Fisher and More. They were beatified together, in 1886, and canonized together, in 1935. And yet somehow, in the popular imagination, we remember More more. He is the patron saint of lawyers, statesmen, politicians, civil servants, court clerks, adopted children, stepparents and widowers.

Fisher has but one such role, as patron saint of the Diocese of Rochester.

And, unofficially, of NFL training camps.