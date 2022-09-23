Erik Brady: The night the future Queen Mum regaled reporters in Buffalo, in a very Queen Elizabeth way

The Queen Elizabeth Way, as you know, connects Buffalo and Toronto. But do you know for whom it is named?

If you guessed Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral was this week, you are off by a generation. The QEW is actually named for her mother.

We knew this other Elizabeth best as the Queen Mother, a title she took upon the death of her husband, King George VI, in 1952. (The Queen Mum died at the age of 101 in 2002.)

All of which brings us to a footnote of forgotten history: No reigning monarch of the British Empire had ever set foot on U.S. soil until George VI did so at Niagara Falls, in 1939. King George and Elizabeth, his queen, crossed from the Ontario side by train on the evening of June 7.

Cordell Hull, U.S. secretary of state, waited to greet them on the New York side. The train was running seven minutes late. “It looks like an old maid’s tea party the way they’re going down here,” a local train dispatcher cracked at the time, according to a story in the next morning’s Courier-Express.

A brief ceremony was held on a royal red carpet on the platform of the Suspension Bridge station in Niagara Falls. All the men bowed low from the waist. Hull’s wife, Rose, bowed but did not curtsy. Hull and his party wore formal morning clothes. The king wore a dark blue suit. The queen wore a lilac ensemble with velvet trim.

All this is recorded in the next day’s newspapers. What happened later that night, though, is not a part of the official record. The train set off for Buffalo, and en route the king knighted Alan “Tommy” Lascelles. He was the assistant private secretary who had helped to arrange and manage the royal tour in North America. This comic-opera episode came to light in 2006, when Lascelles’ diaries were published.

“The King, giggling in a most disarming fashion, knighted me in the train tonight, as the train was approaching Buffalo,” Lascelles wrote at the time. “I think I can claim to be the first man dubbed in a train, and also the first Englishman to be so treated by his Sovereign on American soil.”

George VI and Elizabeth had come to North America for a monthlong visit in May and June of 1939, as war clouds loomed over Europe. The king and queen had crossed the Atlantic to shore up alliances with Canada and the United States. They spent most of their time in Canada, visiting every province. They spent five days in the United States, most memorably for a state dinner at the White House and then a hot dog picnic at Hyde Park, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s home on the Hudson River.

The royal couple stayed in London, Ont., on the night before they made their way to Canada’s Niagara Region. There they inaugurated the QEW by dedicating decorative stone pillars on the Henley Bridge in St. Catharines. They also stopped to see a newly opened lock on the Welland Canal and motorcaded past cheering throngs at Niagara-on-the-Lake. Then they saw the sights at Niagara Falls and had dinner at the General Brock Hotel, named for the British hero of the War of 1812 who died while leading his forces to victory at the Battle of Queenston Heights.

And then the royal train set off for its history-making trip to the U.S. side of the falls. As Time magazine later put it: “Incalculable tons of water had cascaded over Niagara Falls between 1776 and a summery night last week when the great-great-great-grandson of England’s George III was trundled across the Niagara River to set foot in the U.S.A. — first British sovereign ever to do so.”

The lead story in the next morning’s New York Times began with this: “England’s King and Queen, in their blue-and-silver train, moved tonight to soil which 160 years ago was wrested from the British Crown by George Washington’s ragged Continentals. At 10:37 p.m. Eastern daylight savings time they crossed a boundary line which is guarded only by ancient forts whose guns are museum pieces. The royal train departed at 10:58 p.m. for Washington.”

Eventually for Washington, yes — but first for Buffalo. (The stop was to switch engines and tracks from the New York Central to the Pennsylvania Railroad.) The king and queen were not expected to make any sort of appearance here, given the lateness of the hour. More than 6,000 people lined the route, and many did gain a glimpse when the queen waved to them as the train neared downtown Buffalo. When it stopped at Exchange Street, 15 or so Buffalo men clambered over the railroad tracks and clustered around the train’s rear deck, where the king and queen stood.

One of those men was Manny Bernstein, a police reporter for the Courier-Express, who wrote about the remarkable, impromptu back-and-forth between the queen and those lucky Buffalonians in the next morning’s paper:

“How have you enjoyed your trip?”

“Fine. We have enjoyed it very much.”

“Did you enjoy your visit to Niagara Falls?”

“We found the gardens and the falls beautiful.”

Bernstein’s story says the king remained quiet but interested as the queen did the talking. She even had a question of her own:

“What was that beautiful building we passed a few minutes ago?”

“That must have been our new City Hall.”

“How do you think we will find the weather in Washington?”

“We can assure you it will be very warm.”

At this the king laughed. Then the queen asked one more question: How far had the train come from Niagara Falls to Buffalo? About 30 miles, she was told.

“Well, I’ll say good night,” she said.

And then, according to Bernstein’s account, as the king and queen retired inside the royal railroad car, the Buffalo men chorused: “Good night!”

(If only Lascelles had been on the observation deck, too, they could have added: “Good knight!”)

Michael Bernstein, 78, is Manny’s son and a podiatrist in the Town of Tonawanda. He says his father began at the Courier as a copyboy to pay his way through pharmacy school at the University of Buffalo. When he graduated, Manny had told his editors he was leaving journalism for his chosen profession.

“And they said, ‘If we make you a police reporter, will you stay?’ ” Michael Bernstein says. “And for all those years he worked 80 hours a week — 40 as a pharmacist, and 40 as a reporter.”

Good thing, too, or Manny never would have recorded that royal exchange on Exchange Street. Michael says his father had gotten inside information from a railroad police lieutenant about precisely where to be when the train stopped. The Courier awarded Manny an unheard of bonus of $200, as he always told the tale. That’s more than $4,200 in today’s dollars.

The queen who briefly held court in Buffalo was queen consort, meaning wife of the reigning king. Her daughter would become queen regnant, or the reigning queen. History will long remember Elizabeth II as Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch. Hereabouts, though, we should remember that the QEW is named not for her, but for her Mum.

We should remember Manny Bernstein, too — and the well-timed tip he got so long ago from a Buffalo railroad cop.

It paid off royally.