Erik Brady: The jokes about Buffalo fell flat, but this audience didn't mind

PALMYRA, Va. – Sometimes we go to Buffalo. And sometimes Buffalo comes to us.

We spend summer weekends on a small lake in central Virginia, far from Western New York. But Buffalo’s old Erlanger Theater sprang to life on Sunday right here in a Virginia vineyard.

A local theater troupe put on “Moon Over Buffalo,” which is set at the long-gone theater at Delaware and Mohawk, circa 1953. The comedy played at Cunningham Creek Winery – which, as it happens, is just 5 miles from our weekend home.

I discovered news of the show by chance on Saturday evening when I picked up dinner at Wahoo BBQ in Palmyra. Posted on the door was a flyer advertising “Moon Over Buffalo.” This I had to see. So I bought a ticket online for Sunday’s matinee.

Then, who is the first person I should happen to meet at the ticket window but Jennifer Starkey. She is a Buffalo native who lives in Troy, Va., and she is a graduate of City Honors and the University at Buffalo, where she majored in theater and dance. Now she is a board member of the Persimmon Tree Players, a community theater troupe based in Fluvanna County, roughly 20 miles from Charlottesville.