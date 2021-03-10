Erik Brady: The injection connection – expats get their shots

“Doctors do a great job, but nurses do as well,” Collier-Hezel says. “They’re the ones who are there with you every day. They are the ones who keep you alive. And I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”

Collier-Hezel, who works full time at the hospital in addition to finishing his nursing degree, got a call from his bosses on Dec. 14: Could he come in at 6 the next morning to get his vaccination on "Good Morning America"?

“I told them, ‘Yes! I would love to.’ ”

He was scheduled to begin work at 3 p.m. Dec. 15, so his bosses switched his start time to 6 a.m. He was so nervous about being late that he showed up at 5:30 a.m. – in scrubs he ironed the night before. (Number of previous times in his life he had ironed his scrubs: zero.)

A doctor would be vaccinated live on the air in the 7 a.m. hour, and Collier-Hezel would get his shot in the background during the 8 a.m. hour. But a little before 8, "GMA" reporter T.J. Holmes got a call from the producers in New York: The interview with the doctor had gone so well that they wanted to do another.

And so Collier-Hezel received his shot – mid-interview – as Americans chowed down on their Cheerios.