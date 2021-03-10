Erik Brady: The injection connection – expats get their shots

Levi Collier-Hezel got his vaccination in December on "Good Morning America" at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Mitch Gerber is getting his today at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. They are a couple of Buffalo expats – college senior and senior citizen – who understand full well that it is all about the vaccines these days.
Collier-Hezel is a nursing student at Duquesne University. Gerber recently retired as a copy editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education. And both are pleased to know that the pace of vaccinations is picking up across the country.
“I’m not throwing away my shot,” Gerber says.
Collier-Hezel’s shot was witnessed by millions on national TV on the second day that shots became available for health care workers in the United States. And Gerber is scheduled to get his at 1 this afternoon in a stadium named for a Buffalo bank. Their stories are different, but the result is the same – a shot in the arm for them, and a shot across the bow of the virus.
Collier-Hezel is an advanced patient care technician at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. He has a job waiting for him there, as a nurse in the pediatric cardiac intensive-care unit, when he graduates in May. In this, he follows in the footsteps of his mother, who was a nurse at Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo when he was growing up in Elmwood Village. (His parents moved to Florida last year.)
“Doctors do a great job, but nurses do as well,” Collier-Hezel says. “They’re the ones who are there with you every day. They are the ones who keep you alive. And I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”
Collier-Hezel, who works full time at the hospital in addition to finishing his nursing degree, got a call from his bosses on Dec. 14: Could he come in at 6 the next morning to get his vaccination on "Good Morning America"?
“I told them, ‘Yes! I would love to.’ ”
He was scheduled to begin work at 3 p.m. Dec. 15, so his bosses switched his start time to 6 a.m. He was so nervous about being late that he showed up at 5:30 a.m. – in scrubs he ironed the night before. (Number of previous times in his life he had ironed his scrubs: zero.)
A doctor would be vaccinated live on the air in the 7 a.m. hour, and Collier-Hezel would get his shot in the background during the 8 a.m. hour. But a little before 8, "GMA" reporter T.J. Holmes got a call from the producers in New York: The interview with the doctor had gone so well that they wanted to do another.
And so Collier-Hezel received his shot – mid-interview – as Americans chowed down on their Cheerios.
“It’s incredible, it’s surreal,” he said on the air, “to be able to feel a little bit safe every day when I go to take care of patients.” Holmes told the audience that hundreds of hospital workers would be vaccinated in the coming days, and then threw it back to George Stephanopoulos in New York.
“I got texts all day from people in Buffalo who saw it,” Collier-Hezel says. “They’d say, ‘I was watching the news – and then I saw you.’ ”
His 15 minutes of fame clocked in at 52 seconds. He was happy to be among the first people in the country to get a shot, and happy to show the country that it’s safe to do so. He’s even happier that he will soon be a nurse.
“I love what I do,” he says.
Gerber’s appointment for today’s shot will take him to M&T Bank Stadium, where he has been only one time before –on Oct. 24, 2010, when the Baltimore Ravens beat the Buffalo Bills, 37-34, in overtime.
The Bills, 12.5-point underdogs, outgained the Ravens that day, 514 yards to 364, playing well enough to win. But they lost on a controversial call. Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis stripped Bills tight end Shawn Nelson and recovered the fumble to set up the winning field goal. The Bills complained bitterly that Nelson’s forward progress had been stopped and a whistle should have ended the play. The loss dropped the Bills to 0-6.
Even so, Gerber’s memories are happy ones because he went to the game with his young son, Eli. They had gone back to Buffalo for home openers the previous nine seasons, when they would always visit Chef’s and Anderson’s and drive by Gerber’s former home on Granger Place. And now, in Baltimore, they happened to sit next to the wife and kids of Fred Jackson, then the Bills beloved running back.