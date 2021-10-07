Erik Brady: The incredible resilience of Mamie Kirkland and the story she rarely told Buffalo

Kirkland knew that his grandfather could have met the same fate, and he decided Hartfield’s murder would form the framework for his documentary. That’s when he asked his mother to return to the scene of the crime.

She had not been back to Mississippi since leaving a century earlier. She had always said she would never go back. “I don’t even want to see it on a map,” she would say.

But Kirkland told his mother he was going with her or without her — for the sake of the film, and of history. And at long last she changed her mind. Ever the good mother, she said she simply could not let him go there alone.

They went to Ellisville in 2015. She had left at age 7 and returned at 107. Kirkland’s cameras captured it all. And the beauty of Mamie’s story is that she lived through the horrors of her age and somehow transcended them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“A lot of people go through trauma — wars and other catastrophes,” Kirkland says. “We know a lot about what trauma is now, and we have to treat it. That didn’t happen in the Deep South when people were fleeing for their lives. There was no concept then that a person needed to unburden themselves of this experience. They just had to go on with their lives.