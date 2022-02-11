Erik Brady: The Hit Heard 'Round the World captured a moment you know, and one you never knew

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Mamie Kirkland died in 2019 as Buffalo’s oldest citizen. She was 111. The arc of her long life tells the story of the African American experience in the 20th century. We told you about her here last October, when the documentary played at the North Park Theatre. Her inspiring story — mother of nine, matriarch of 158, survivor of racial terrorism — is also told at the Legacy Museum, in Montgomery, Ala.

As it happens, Mamie Kirkland turned 56 years old in 1964. She had half of her lifetime still to come on the day that her son got that up-close view of history in the making — and the breaking. “You could almost hear Lincoln’s ribs break,” Kirkland says. “It was that powerful. That was the turning point of the game and went into Bills lore.”

Chargers coach Sid Gillman called it the most beautiful tackle he had ever seen. And here we are, still talking about it all these decades later. This year we will celebrate its 58th anniversary; it is a number that matches the one on Stratton’s uniform.

When the championship game ended, Bills fans stormed the field. Kirkland couldn’t join them. Instead he followed closely behind Smith, who — ever the pro — was shooting the celebratory scene.