Erik Brady: The Bills' luck ran out when the game clock struck 13

We typically do this with two-word phrases.

Wide Right.

No Goal.

Forward Lateral. (No, not the Music City Miracle – never that; let them call it that in Tennessee, not here.)

Staley Swindle. (Sure, that’s 100 years ago, but our NFL misery begins there.)

Nicknames cannot be legislated. They develop organically, so it is too soon to know for sure what this one will be called. But Jason Wolf suggested “13 Seconds” in his Buffalo News column written on deadline late Sunday in Kansas City, and I think it works well. It contains just the proper amount of dread, not least because of that unlucky number, 13.