Erik Brady: 'Superstore' is a reminder that before Walmart and Target, there was Zellers

McNamee was born in Buffalo, grew up in Black Rock and attended Kensington High School. She married a Canadian and lived in Fort Erie for 35 years before moving last year to Nova Scotia. She worked at Zellers from 1998 to 2001, mostly in what was called “loss prevention.” She often caught shoplifters, but did not often call the police. If people were desperate enough to steal, she figured, it was better to try to help them than to arrest them.

“Fort Erie is a small town,” she says. “You know everybody. We’re family.”

That’s the secret to the workplace sitcom, too. “Superstore,” like “The Office” before it, is all about the bonds, and the bondage, of our work families.

Mark McKinney, who played store manager Glenn Sturgis on the show, is Ash’s fellow Ontarian. He is an alumnus of “Saturday Night Live,” and she an alumna of Toronto’s Second City. She told the Star they would keep each other in check on set lest they let slip too many Canadian-isms: “Mark will say, ‘Lauren, you ooted today, and you should never oot.’ We also have to be careful we don’t say ‘chesterfield’ and ‘Kraft Dinner.’ ”