Ramsay played his entire NHL career for the Sabres. His 1,070 games are the second-most in franchise history, behind Gil Perreault. Satan played more than 1,000 NHL games, too, though for several franchises. He came from Edmonton in a trade, in 1997, and played seven full seasons in Buffalo, scoring 25 or more goals six times.

Satan played for Slovan Bratislava in the Slovak Extraliga during the NHL lockout in 2004-05, and the Sabres didn’t offer a contract when the lockout ended. So he signed instead with the New York Islanders – and scored 35 goals. Next he joined the Pittsburgh Penguins and won a Stanley Cup there. When Sidney Crosby scored his 500th goal on Tuesday night, the Penguins released a list of the 107 players who had assists on Crosby’s goals over the years. And there was Satan, with three.

He ended his NHL career with the Boston Bruins, who beat the Sabres in five games in the 2010 playoffs. Satan scored in double overtime in Game 4, and then got the series winner in Game 5.

Ramsay, who will turn 71 next month, spent more than 20 years as a coach in the NHL, mostly as an assistant. He won the Selke Trophy in 1985 as the NHL’s best defensive forward, which is all about hard work.