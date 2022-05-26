Erik Brady: Singer-songwriter Eric Andersen, a Hobart 'dropout,' receives honorary doctorate

When Eric Andersen was a student at Amherst Central High School, more than 60 years ago, he spent summers working as a research assistant at Roswell Park. This inspired him to go to Hobart and William Smith Colleges and take pre-med courses. Then life happened.

He got expelled for riding his motorcycle across the college president's lawn. So he hitchhiked to San Francisco and began his prolific career as a singer-songwriter. When Hobart sent word a while back that it was awarding him an honorary doctorate of humane letters, Andersen thought it had to be a hoax. But last Sunday, at commencement exercises, he received his honorary degree.

“I got it,” he says, “for being the most accomplished dropout that the school has ever known about in its 200-year history.”

If you don’t know about Andersen, please know this: He is well-known by many of the musicians you do know. His songs have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, Linda Ronstadt and the Grateful Dead. Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez sang harmonies on his albums. He has performed with Dylan and Elton John and the Doors.

And tonight he will play at The Cave, on Military Road in Buffalo. (You can get tickets here.) He will be accompanied by his wife, the singer Inge Andersen, who has a doctorate in social science. “She’s mad because she worked five years for hers,” Andersen says, “and I got mine in five minutes.”

They live in the Netherlands, so they don’t often get to perform in his old hometown.

“It is always great to be back,” Andersen says. “And the next night we’ll be in Toronto, so it is a whirlwind of a few days.”

Andersen, who will turn 80 in February, lived in Norway for 20 years and has now lived in the Netherlands for more than 20 more. What took him from North America to the North Sea?

“Women,” he says, succinctly.

Andersen led a small folk group at Amherst High back in the day. They played gigs at the Glen Casino, in Williamsville, and in Canada.

“I was starting to write songs,” he says. “We sang stuff from the Weavers and Woody Guthrie. I loved harmonies.”

The family lived in Snyder, on Bernhardt Drive and Burbank Drive. He had a job as a short-order cook at the Your Host restaurant at Harlem Road and Sheridan Drive. He was also a clerk at a record store, where he liked listening to jazz. And he would to go to the Limelight Gallery and Coffeehouse, on Edward Street in Buffalo, to hear Jerry Raven and Don Hackett sing their harmonies.

“I knew I was different in high school, different from the rest,” Andersen says. “I was not afraid to take my own path in the world.”

He had a doctorate in mind when he enrolled at Hobart. He took pre-med courses not in hopes of being a medical doctor, but in preparation for being a cancer researcher, maybe even at Roswell Park.

The summer after his freshman year, Andersen went to Boston and played songs on the street and in coffeehouses. Soon he was offered gigs at festivals and concerts. Then he returned to Hobart.

“I mentally bailed out in my sophomore year,” he says. “I belonged to a motorcycle fraternity. One night we went out and tore up the president’s lawn. So when I got this diploma, I thought that hidden within would be a 60-year-old landscaping bill for the president’s garden.”

Andersen did not speak at Sunday’s commencement, but he did speak at a concert where he performed the night before. He told the audience he figured that he had a better chance of hitting the New York State lottery than of getting an honorary doctorate from Hobart.

“But I am happy, privileged and grateful to be acknowledged and here to receive it,” he told the crowd. “My parents would have been very proud to be here and see that it was not all in vain. My main hope is that after receiving this doctorate, my songwriting will take a huge leap forward and show some vast improvement.”

Hard to imagine Andersen’s songwriting getting better. Dylan called him “a great ballad singer and writer.” Rolling Stone called him “the most elegant of singers.” The New York Times called him “a singer and songwriter of the first rank.”

“The Songpoet” is a documentary of Andersen’s life that played locally on PBS last summer and is still available on demand on PBS.org. It is a masterwork by the Buffalo filmmakers Paul Lamont and Scott Sackett, who told The Buffalo News about their project last year.

“I watched it like anyone else, munching on popcorn and sipping Coca-Cola,” Andersen says. “People don’t understand something: Unless you are a total narcissist, when people make a film about you — well, let me put it this way. We view the world from the inside out. You look at your mom, your dad, your schoolmates, your cashier at the supermarket, and you see them and you have a picture. But you have no idea how they see you. And what a film is, is all those things looking at you. You remember it from the outside in, but that’s not how other people see you.”

Now Andersen is writing a memoir, which will include memories of his time growing up in Amherst.

“Stories are what life is all about,” he says. “People live for stories. Or they are living and making their own stories. If there were no stories, life would cease to exist. That is what it’s all about, being alive.”

Andersen tells his story in song. He is, as the documentary styles him, a songpoet. His father, Harold, loved poetry and took late-in-life courses from the poet Robert Creeley at the University at Buffalo, as Andersen recalled at that concert on the night before commencement.

“My mom had studied art in college, and my chemical metallurgist-trained, poetry-loving dad retired early and enrolled in Robert Creeley’s courses at the University of Buffalo,” Andersen told the crowd. “Though, to be honest, when they asked, I made endless promises to my parents to return to college.

“Then as time went by, other things kept falling onto my path. I suppose the bottom line was I was never afraid to take my chances. So I guess my destiny was written deep in the wind before I knew it.”

Andersen had enrolled at Hobart on his way to what he thought would be a doctorate. Then, as he puts it, “I tried to redesign the president’s lawn on a motorcycle.” And now he has an honorary doctorate from the place that booted him a lifetime ago.

“It is the human comedy,” he says. “If a thing like this can happen, they will find a cure for the common cold within a year.”

Eric Andersen is a citizen of the world.

And of Buffalo.

Welcome home.

