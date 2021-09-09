Erik Brady: Separated by the border, slowed by the pandemic, one family packs a year of holidays into one memorable week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When you squeeze one year into one week, naturally you end it with New Year’s Eve. So Monday they had a big bonfire. Phil wore his firefighter suit and pretended to douse the flames. The kids bebopped to music and waved sparklers in the dark. They didn’t wait for midnight, though. Tom and Carol were going back home in the morning. It had been a big week, and everyone went to bed early.

They forgot to sing “Auld Lang Syne,” the old Scottish song that means “Old Long Since” – or, more colloquially, “for old times’ sake.” They didn’t have to sing it; they lived it. And rarely has the sentiment of it meant more.

This is because theirs was a reunion that almost never happened. Carol got Covid in March 2020, just as the lockdown began. She almost died. By the time she got home from Mercy Hospital, Tom had Covid, too. He had underlying heart issues and was sent to Buffalo General in tough shape.

“We didn’t know if they were going to make it,” Kathy says. “Here they were in hospitals 10 minutes away and I couldn’t go see them. That was incredibly hard for me.”

And for them.

“We were treading water, and Kathy couldn’t be there,” Carol says. “And she is always there for us.”