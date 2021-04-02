Erik Brady: Rick Azar was truly one of the greats. Just ask 'The Great One'

The people you see on TV are often not the same in person. Rick was the same guy, always.

“He never had a schtick,” says John Murphy, the voice of the Bills who knew Rick well. “He was always true to himself, and that’s why viewers trusted him.”

Alan Pergament told the sweep of Rick’s professional life beautifully in this obituary in The Buffalo News. The first paragraph offers the astonishing detail that Rick’s voice signed WKBW-TV onto the air in 1958. This makes him Adam in the creation story of Channel 7.

The last time I saw Rick was on Christmas Eve 2006. I had called the Bills about getting a seat in the press box for the Tennessee Titans game that day. I wasn’t covering it for USA Today; I just happened to be home for the holidays. The Bills said there was scant demand for press seating, given that it was Dec. 24 and both teams were out of the playoffs. So I brought my son Steve, then a senior in college, with me. And when we got to our seats, we saw the name – taped to the desktop – of who would be sitting next to us.