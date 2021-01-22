Erik Brady: Richard Walsh stood with the Chiefs before Super Bowl I. Every other day, he is with the Bills

Richard Walsh loves the Buffalo Bills. He’s the sort of rabid fan who goes to Super Bowls when they do. But he has a dirty little secret:
He rooted against them getting into the first one.
Walsh was a ball boy for the Kansas City Chiefs at War Memorial Stadium on New Year’s Day 1967, for the AFL championship game, when he had just turned 10. His father had six season tickets for the Bills, but his Uncle Bill coached the Chiefs’ offensive line. That’s how Richard got the gig of his young life.
He was already a Bills fan through and through, but that day he got caught up in his beguiling proximity to the Chiefs. He and his big brother rode their team bus to the Rockpile. They roamed the K.C. sideline during the game – mixing with legends like Len Dawson and Otis Taylor – all in Chiefs jackets from the uncle who was really their father’s first cousin.
“We always called him Uncle Bill,” Richard says. “And we had so much Kansas City gear.”
Uncle Bill’s full name was Bill Walsh, though not the one who would later win Super Bowls as coach of the San Francisco 49ers. This Bill Walsh played on national championship teams at Notre Dame under Frank Leahy in the 1940s, was an all-pro center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1950s, and served as offensive line coach for the Chiefs in the 1960s, beginning when they were the Dallas Texans at the dawn of the AFL.
“I went to the walkthrough on Saturday,” Richard says, “and I’ll never forget this: Everything centered around Hank Stram,” the Chiefs coach, who stood 5-7. “He was like a little Napoleon.”
On game day, buses picked up the Chiefs in their suitcoats and ties at the Holiday Inn on Delaware Avenue. “When we got to the stadium, neighborhood kids pelted the buses with rocks,” Richard says. “All the players just laughed. To them, it was just kids having fun.”
Richard would grow up to play basketball at Amherst High School and Canisius College and to coach at Hilbert College, where he was a three-time conference coach of the year. These days he teaches at Finger Lakes Community College, near Canandaigua, and does color commentary on Canisius men’s and women’s basketball games on ESPN3 and ESPN-Plus. On a recent telecast he said, “That’s not a shot I would take,” though his former teammates will testify there is no such thing as a shot Richard would not have taken.
Perhaps his most memorable shot was the game winner in a 78-77 upset of LaSalle University at the Aud in 1978. It helped that several of the Explorers, including star Michael Brooks, were benched for breaking curfew the night before. (They had been out with some of the Philadelphia 76ers, in town to play the Buffalo Braves; among those 76ers was former LaSalle forward Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, future father of Kobe.)
Richard’s memories of that day on the Chiefs’ sideline are mostly atmospheric – the crowd, the colors, the commotion. His brother Kevin, who was 13, has clearer recollections. He remembers their uncle giving them strict instructions about what to do when players on the field ran toward their sideline.
“He told us to get out of the way,” Kevin says, “because they are faster than they look.”
Someone should have told Jim Ryun, the famous miler from the University of Kansas, who was also on the Chiefs’ sideline. He and a photographer got bowled over on one play, and Kevin recalls the photographer’s long lens “facing in three directions.”
Richard does recall bringing a water bottle to running back Mike Garrett after a long punt return. Let the record show that Garrett’s 42-yard return in the second quarter set up the go-ahead touchdown in a tie game that Kansas City would win, 31-7.
The Chiefs returned to the Holiday Inn, where they imbibed and watched the NFL title game on TV. The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys and would go on to beat the Chiefs in that first Super Bowl. Uncle Bill would win a Super Bowl ring of his own following the 1970 season, when the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. He would later coach offensive lines for the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Oilers and Philadelphia Eagles. He died in 2012, at 84.
“I coached for 37 years,” he once told the Coffin Corner, a pro football research site, “and I tell people, ‘I never really worked.’ ”
When the Chiefs returned home from Buffalo, Uncle Bill sent a clipping from a Kansas City newspaper of a photo showing Stram and Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt at the postgame party watching the Packers game – with Kevin sitting at their feet. The K.C. paper identified him only as an “unknown young man.”
But what Richard and Kevin remember best from that day is center/linebacker E.J. Holub at the party, wielding scissors normally used for cutting off athletic tape. Holub sliced in half the black ties of the Kansas City coaches – while they were wearing them. Uncle Bill reached down to save his, and his index finger suffered a deep laceration.
The blood, and the beer, flowed. Wayne Rudy, Kansas City’s athletics trainer, calmly sewed up Uncle Bill’s finger. And the Chiefs partied on, while a couple of Buffalo boys looked on in wide-eyed wonder.
“They had cowboy hats and they were liquored up and I remember thinking, ‘This is crazy,’ ” Richard says. “You can’t imagine what a thrill it was for a 10-year-old to be there.”
Now he is 63, and the only thrill he wants for this Sunday is to see the Bills beat the Chiefs – with another Super Bowl berth on the line.