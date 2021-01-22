Erik Brady: Richard Walsh stood with the Chiefs before Super Bowl I. Every other day, he is with the Bills

Richard Walsh loves the Buffalo Bills. He’s the sort of rabid fan who goes to Super Bowls when they do. But he has a dirty little secret:

He rooted against them getting into the first one.

Walsh was a ball boy for the Kansas City Chiefs at War Memorial Stadium on New Year’s Day 1967, for the AFL championship game, when he had just turned 10. His father had six season tickets for the Bills, but his Uncle Bill coached the Chiefs’ offensive line. That’s how Richard got the gig of his young life.

He was already a Bills fan through and through, but that day he got caught up in his beguiling proximity to the Chiefs. He and his big brother rode their team bus to the Rockpile. They roamed the K.C. sideline during the game – mixing with legends like Len Dawson and Otis Taylor – all in Chiefs jackets from the uncle who was really their father’s first cousin.

“We always called him Uncle Bill,” Richard says. “And we had so much Kansas City gear.”