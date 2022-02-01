Erik Brady: Ralph Mellanby spent his life bringing hockey into living rooms, including the first Sabres season

“My boss had a good relationship with the Knoxes, who owned the Sabres, and they didn’t have a mobile truck, so we got the job,” Mellanby said. “I wanted to produce the first game myself to make sure everything went right.

“Anyway, that day I went to the john in the old Aud, and I was sitting down having a poop” – he paused for dramatic effect – “when a ... rat fell on my head.”

Mellanby paused again, this time to laugh uproariously.

“So I walked out and I see my old friend Punch Imlach walking down the stairs. And I said, ‘Punch, you won’t believe what just happened to me. I was in the john and a rat fell on my head.’ And Punch said, ‘Welcome to the Aud in Buffalo.’ ”

A generation later, Mellanby was back to the Aud to see his son, Scott, play for the Philadelphia Flyers. Before the game, Ralph ran into Ted Darling, then the TV voice of the Sabres, who had worked for him as the Montreal host of "Hockey Night in Canada" in the years before Darling came to Buffalo.