Erik Brady: Rachel Axon had journalism down cold in Western New York. It has served her well at the Winter Olympics

Rachel Axon learned her love of sports through the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. This month she is covering the Beijing Games for USA Today. Some Olympic athletes warned her ahead of time how cold it can be on the mountain at Zhangjiakou. She didn’t worry.

Then she got there.

“The cold here is no joke,” she tweeted the other day. “I might live in Florida, but I am from Buffalo and this is my third Winter Olympics. I know cold, and still this is beyond anything I have ever experienced.”

Axon, 37, wears a thermal coat and snow pants over layers that include a heated vest. She has hand warmers and good boots. But when she saw the wind farm not far from the mountain venues, she realized this is a place that puts the chill into wind chill. As we spoke by phone this week, the temperature there was minus-13 degrees Fahrenheit — and the wind chill minus-29.

“I think I have held up pretty well,” she said cheerily. That understates the matter considerably: Rachel is without peer covering snowboarding and freestyle skiing. Athletes with names you know — Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Eileen Gu — know hers.