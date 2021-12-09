Erik Brady: Phil McConkey's life continues to be one long dream come true

When Phil McConkey was growing up on Buffalo’s West Side, he dreamed of catching a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. His wish came true.

This was against all odds. Naysayers told him he was too small to play football at Canisius High School, when he weighed 125 pounds, and at the U.S. Naval Academy, when he weighed 145 — and for the New York Giants, when he weighed 158.

As it happens, this summer he had another wish come true: His daughter, May McConkey, is a Navy plebe. And Saturday she will be among the brigade of Midshipmen who march into MetLife Stadium for the Army-Navy football game.

“I could not be more proud,” Phil says.

Last month, when Fox did its NFL pregame show at the Naval Academy, May approached Michael Strahan, the former Giants star who is now an anchor for "Good Morning America" and an analyst for "Fox NFL Sunday." May pointed to her nameplate. He knew her immediately. They have a lot in common: One is a Giants legend — and the other the daughter of one.

“He gave her that big, gap-toothed smile,” Phil says. “He texted me to say he had seen her. He is a real dude. Fame has not jaded him at all.”