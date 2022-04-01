Erik Brady: Pete Weber comes home to do his job and to say goodbye to Rick Jeanneret

Rick Jeanneret is to Buffalo as Pete Weber is to Nashville.

Rick has been a voice of the Sabres since their second season, in 1971. And Pete has been a voice of the Predators since their first season, in 1998. (It’s only right to use their first names here, since both have achieved first-name status in their cities.)

“With RJ, it is not just about the longevity,” Pete says. “It’s the impression he makes upon people. His style of call is emotional. He always has you riveted, and that’s really difficult to do.”

Pete came to Buffalo to work in radio in 1976. He left in 1978 to call games for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and then the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics, and came back to Buffalo in 1982. He stayed until Nashville came calling in 1998.

Pete listened closely to Vin Scully, the great Dodgers broadcaster, when he was in LA, and thinks Rick has some of Scully’s best qualities.

“Rick takes a very simple approach,” Pete says. “He takes the first page of the lineup sheet, and that’s really what he works off of. He watches the game and describes what he sees. I can’t think of a better way to approach life.