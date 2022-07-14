Erik Brady: Pet sitters, pickleball and the Buffalo Bill who wore No. 32 before you-know-who

Have you heard about Trusted House Sitters? It is sort of an Airbnb for pets.

The service connects people who are traveling with people who stay at their homes and take care of their animals. Members pay an annual fee, but otherwise no money changes hands. Homeowners get their pets fed for free, and the sitters stay at no charge.

This weekend we left our home in northern Virginia to meet some of our old Courier-Express pals at our weekend home in central Virginia. And since one of the Courier couples were bringing their dog, we left our cats at home and got a Trusted House Sitter to care for them.

I met with the sitter to introduce her to Buff and Monty (named, respectively, for Buffalo and Monticello). When I told the sitter we were heading off to a weekend at Lake Monticello, she said that she and her husband also have a second home. Theirs, she said, is at Bryce Resort, in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.

I asked if she knows Gary McDermott, who lives there.

“Yes!” she said. “How do you know Gary?”

Well, I’ve known about him since 1968, when I was in high school and he was a rookie running back for the Buffalo Bills. We have never met in person, but we spoke by phone a few times some years ago for a story about him and his connection to O.J. Simpson. And this weekend we spoke by phone again for this story.

McDermott’s Bills went 1-12-1, worst record in pro football in 1968, which is how they got the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 draft. The Bills used it for Simpson, who famously wore No. 32 while juking his way to the Heisman Trophy at the University of Southern California.

McDermott had been a ninth-round pick out of Tulsa a year earlier – and he wore 32 for the Bills. It was simply the number he had been given.

“I was happy to have any number,” he says. “I had no special affinity for 32 at all.”

He gained 102 yards on 47 carries in 1968 and scored four touchdowns. One of them remains memorable. The Bills trailed at Miami, 14-6, going into the final minute. Quarterback Dan Darragh hit McDermott for a 3-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to play, and then Ed Rutkowski passed to him for the two-point conversion. The game ended 14-14, in the days before regular-season overtime.

“I played all of 2 minutes and 34 seconds in that game,” McDermott says, “and was runner-up for the league’s offensive player of the week.”

The Bills won only once that season. Oddly enough, it came against the New York Jets, who would go on to win the Super Bowl.

When Simpson arrived for training camp the next season, the Bills issued him No. 36. McDermott says no one ever asked him to give up 32, or he would have.

“O.J. and me, we never talked about it,” McDermott says. “It never came up.”

Then, he says, the Bills told him they were going to waive him and reactivate him once he had cleared waivers. He interpreted that as a back-door device to get 32 for Simpson.

“I got mad,” McDermott says. “Not because of the number, but the way they were doing it.”

He asked to be traded. Eventually the Bills released him, and the Atlanta Falcons signed him. He played four games for them in 1969. And that was the end of his pro football career.

McDermott would go on to a distinguished career in security, including 20 years in the Secret Service. He made his first trip back to Buffalo on a detail for Vice President Gerald Ford. Later his photo appeared in Time magazine with President Reagan.

Now, at 76, McDermott is a devoted pickleball player. He picked up the sport a year ago and figures he plays two to four hours almost every day.

“I played one guy, who is 20 or 30 years younger, and he said he was going to run me into the ground,” McDermott says with a chuckle. “I beat him 11-1, 11-3.”

McDermott, who is 6-2, says he weighed 215 pounds when he played for the Bills and 220 for the Falcons. “I think I was a sophomore in college the last time I weighed under 200,” he says. Now, a year after picking up pickleball, he weighs 190.

“Pickleball is a great game,” he says. “We have three courts here (at Bryce), and we’re going to put in four more.”

Which brings us back to our pet sitter. She said she hadn’t known anything about McDermott’s links to Simpson or Reagan, although she did know he had played for the Bills and Falcons. And she knew something else about him, too.

“Gary is the most competitive pickleball player I have ever seen,” she says. “He doesn’t like to lose.”

Must have made it tough for him to play for those 1968 Bills.