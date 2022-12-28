Erik Brady: On Lakefront Boulevard, good neighbors proved more than just words in a motto

This is a Christmas story that ends blessedly.

My sister Moira was safe and warm on Christmas afternoon. But how she got to that moment is a story of terrible cold – 27 degrees inside her home – and the remarkable warmth of neighbors she barely knew before this holiday weekend began.

“Now,” she says, “I feel like they are my best friends.”

Buffalo first styled itself as the City of Good Neighbors two years before Moira was born. Today, she understands it as more than a motto.

She lives on Lakefront Boulevard. When winter storms come from Canada, they come first to the string of brick townhomes on her street.

Our story begins with the Friday arrival of a storm unlike any other in Moira’s memory. (And yes, she lived through the Blizzard of ’77, last century’s storm of the century.)

Friday was the eve of a Christmas Eve that had originally promised to bring together her far-flung family. Two sons live in Buffalo with their families, another son lives in Arlington, Va., with his family, and a daughter lives in Lisbon, Portugal, with hers. The plan was for all of them to be together for their first Christmas in Buffalo since before the global pandemic.

Mother Nature, of course, had other ideas. Friday’s storm brought winds of such force that snow was somehow coming through the seams of Moira’s house. How could that be? Yet there it was: an unwanted house guest finding its way, insidiously, through brick and mortar.

Then, at around 8 p.m., the power went out – and her heat was gone. She huddled on a couch near her fireplace under four winter coats and three layers of heavy blankets. Loki, her 7-pound Yorkie mix, squeezed in tight beside her. They settled in for a long winter’s sleep, except that the cold would not allow it.

When Moira got up, shivering, at dawn, she saw that the temperature inside her house had plunged to below freezing. The storm howled unabated outside. She had nowhere to go, and no way to get there.

Sean, her son from Virginia, had gotten as far as Ellicottville on his family’s drive to Buffalo. Madeleine, the daughter from Portugal, had gotten as far as Toledo on the drive from Chicago, where her husband’s family lives. (Later her family joined Sean’s in Ellicottville.) Bart, Moira’s son in North Buffalo, and Ben, her son who lives near downtown, may as well have been on the moon. They were marooned at home, too, like almost everyone in the region.

Catch-22: Moira had to get out of her house at the same time authorities said no one should get out of their houses.

“I was getting scared,” she says. “I didn’t know how long I could make it.”

Bart called Patrick, a friend from 20-some years ago at Canisius High School. Patrick lives in one of the townhomes in Moira’s neighborhood. Could he make his way down the block, in the fury of the storm, to check on her? It was a lot to ask, but Patrick didn't hesitate. He soon arrived at her home with his own next-door neighbor, Peter.

The Good Samaritans guided her down the block, amid the howling wind, each holding one of her elbows to lift her above the blowing, drifting snow. Peter carried Loki in his other arm. They went to Patrick’s townhome. He, too, had no heat, but it was twice as warm as at her house. They had a glass of wine. Then they got in Patrick’s truck and started it so they could warm up and charge their phones and – not least – listen to the Buffalo Bills play the Bears in Chicago.

Patrick had little food, so Peter later invited Moira next door to the home he shares with Michelle. They had not only food, but also a gas stove with burners that could be lit with matches. Moira spent Christmas Eve there with other struggling neighbors, who brought beer and wine and more food. They all made a candle-lit evening of it. Moira and Loki slept that night in the guest room.

The next morning brought Christmas Day. They cooked up coffee with bourbon cream. It may as well have been the nectar of the gods.

“I can’t tell you what amazing people Peter and Michelle are,” Moira says. “They’re my Christmas miracle.”

By Christmas afternoon, Peter and Michelle were able to get their truck down the street to drop Moira at the Marriott HarborCenter. There, she says, hotel staff treated her like a queen. Ordinarily, HarborCenter does not take dogs. But these are not ordinary times.

For Moira, and Loki, there was room at the inn.